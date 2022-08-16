PennDOT offering second chance to drivers facing suspension

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Aug. 16 that select drivers facing suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or any conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption.

This chance comes through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School offered by PennDOT.

“This new training program offers people whose driving privileges are in jeopardy a chance to avoid losing their license,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “For many, losing the ability to legally operate a motor vehicle means not just a loss of mobility, but a loss of income and independence as well.”

When drivers are convicted of certain moving violations, points are added to their driving record.

Once a driver’s record has been reduced below six points and for the second time, shows as many as six points or has a conviction of excessive speeding, the driver will be required to attend a departmental hearing.

During the hearing, a driver will meet with a Driver Safety Examiner to review their driving record and discuss the driving habits that resulted in the hearing.

At the conclusion of said hearing, a determination will be made whether serving a 15 day suspension or attending PennDOT’s Driver Improvement School would be more beneficial for the driver to assist in making better decisions while behind the wheel.

Any individuals who attend and successfully complete the school due to their record showing for the second time as many as six points, will have two points removed from their record and avoid a 15-day suspension.

An individual who attends and successfully completes the school due to a conviction on excessive speeding will avoid having to serve a 15-day suspension.

If an individual does not successfully complete the course or fails to attend, they will be required to serve a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

The school will focus on safety while addressing poor driver behaviors and judgement exhibited in high risk drivers.

The six hour course will focus on educating and assisting problematic drivers to identify why they engage in risky driving behavior and how to utilize strategies for behavior modifications to assist in improving their driving habits to prevent future violations and crashes.

