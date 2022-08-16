ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT offering second chance to drivers facing suspension

By Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmKeQ_0hJXsfsN00

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Aug. 16 that select drivers facing suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or any conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption.

This chance comes through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School offered by PennDOT.

“This new training program offers people whose driving privileges are in jeopardy a chance to avoid losing their license,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “For many, losing the ability to legally operate a motor vehicle means not just a loss of mobility, but a loss of income and independence as well.”

When drivers are convicted of certain moving violations, points are added to their driving record.

Watch: PennDOT, law enforcement hold mock DUI simulation

Once a driver’s record has been reduced below six points and for the second time, shows as many as six points or has a conviction of excessive speeding, the driver will be required to attend a departmental hearing.

During the hearing, a driver will meet with a Driver Safety Examiner to review their driving record and discuss the driving habits that resulted in the hearing.

At the conclusion of said hearing, a determination will be made whether serving a 15 day suspension or attending PennDOT’s Driver Improvement School would be more beneficial for the driver to assist in making better decisions while behind the wheel.

Any individuals who attend and successfully complete the school due to their record showing for the second time as many as six points, will have two points removed from their record and avoid a 15-day suspension.

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

An individual who attends and successfully completes the school due to a conviction on excessive speeding will avoid having to serve a 15-day suspension.

If an individual does not successfully complete the course or fails to attend, they will be required to serve a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

The school will focus on safety while addressing poor driver behaviors and judgement exhibited in high risk drivers.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The six hour course will focus on educating and assisting problematic drivers to identify why they engage in risky driving behavior and how to utilize strategies for behavior modifications to assist in improving their driving habits to prevent future violations and crashes.

Click here for more information on the Driver Improvement School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release. Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.
YourErie

Pa. lawmakers give their thoughts on current gas prices

Gas prices have hit record highs this year and are slowly coming down, but here in Erie, they remain higher than in most places. To find out why, we asked lawmakers what they are doing to lessen the burden at the pump. In Erie, gas prices sit around $4.19 at some stations but on Aug. 14, […]
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Driver Safety#Traffic Accident#Driver Improvement School
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourErie

Wolf administration celebrates Honey Bees, $76 million PA Apiary industry

Millersburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Honey bees have a guardian angel looking over their shoulders as a new investment came in to help save the bee population. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined today by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Dept. Of Agriculture wins $7.85 million from USDA to multiply PA investments combatting climate change

​(Harrisburg, PA) – A new multi-million-dollar grant is being awarded to Pennsylvania in hopes of combatting climate change. The Department of Agriculture’s Farmland Preservation Program has won a competitive partnership grant of $7.85 million from the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) to support climate-smart conservation on Pennsylvania farms, Agriculture Russell Redding said on Aug. 19. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YourErie

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Millcreek students in two schools going back to construction

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek students in two schools will be going back this fall to buildings that are under construction. In an email to parents Friday, Aug. 19, the Millcreek Township School District announced that Walnut Creek and McDowell Intermediate buildings will still be undergoing construction into the beginning of the school year due to supply […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy