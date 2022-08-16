Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
boisestate.edu
State of the University address highlights record research, giving and campus accomplishments
With students moving onto campus and classes beginning in days, there’s no mistaking the momentum on campus. That momentum, built on the successes of faculty, staff and students in the last year, was the focus of president Dr. Marlene Tromp’s “State of the University” address on Wednesday at the Morrison Center.
boisestate.edu
Campus communicators, marketers invited to Boise State Marcom Summer Camp
8:30 – 9 a.m. Celebrating the Sizzle of FY22 and Launching the FY23 OCM GOSIM. The OCM Leadership Team will walk through brand-level story examples and how we repeat and scale the story across our channels for the most impact. Noon – 1 p.m. Lunch Provided (sandwiches) 1-2...
boisestate.edu
Religious Communication Association names Martin finalist for book of the year
Sam Martin’s book, Decoding the Digital Church: Evangelical Storytelling and the Election of Donald J. Trump, is one of three finalists for the Religious Communication Association’s Book of the Year Award. Martin is the Frank and Bethine Church Chair of Public Affairs in the School of Public Service....
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
Idaho medical community speaks out on practical issues they see with new abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho’s 6-week criminal ban on abortion is set to go into effect on Friday, medical professionals across the state remain concerned about the second, more restrictive abortion ban set to go into effect in one week, August 25th. “We have significant concerns about what...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library
More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
Arbiter Online
Will Boise State bring its “horsepower” to the Power 5?
Over the past year, Boise State’s interest in entering the Power Five has become apparent, but how close are they to actually making it? Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos’ conference situation. Boise State has dreamed about leaving the Mountain West Conference and becoming...
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
“Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market”
While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
KPVI Newschannel 6
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the...
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 3 Meridian
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Meridian Warriors of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference – No. 3 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW8-4 (third place in 5A SIC Rivers Division); lost in Class 5A ...
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
Meridian tiny home owner files lawsuit against the city
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman and her landlord are filing a lawsuit against the City of Meridian after code enforcement ordered the woman out of her home for violating city code. Chasidy Decker signed a one-year lease with Robert Calacal to park her tiny home on his property...
13 Generic Substitutes Idahoans Hate to an Uncomfortable Degree
Public Service Announcement: Idahoans hate off-brand groceries. In life and in the grocery store, Idahoans keep it real. And we're not ashamed of it. Just like teachers prefer Crayola crayons over the Rose Art reject alternative, we show up for real Kraft Mac & Cheese and the one-of-a-kind high only real Oreos can provide.
eastidahonews.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in firearms cases
BOISE — Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Scott Arlis Thomas, 48, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
kmvt
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
