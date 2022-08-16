ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

boisestate.edu

Religious Communication Association names Martin finalist for book of the year

Sam Martin’s book, Decoding the Digital Church: Evangelical Storytelling and the Election of Donald J. Trump, is one of three finalists for the Religious Communication Association’s Book of the Year Award. Martin is the Frank and Bethine Church Chair of Public Affairs in the School of Public Service....
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library

More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
MERIDIAN, ID
Arbiter Online

Will Boise State bring its “horsepower” to the Power 5?

Over the past year, Boise State’s interest in entering the Power Five has become apparent, but how close are they to actually making it? Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos’ conference situation. Boise State has dreamed about leaving the Mountain West Conference and becoming...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

“Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market”

While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

13 Generic Substitutes Idahoans Hate to an Uncomfortable Degree

Public Service Announcement: Idahoans hate off-brand groceries. In life and in the grocery store, Idahoans keep it real. And we're not ashamed of it. Just like teachers prefer Crayola crayons over the Rose Art reject alternative, we show up for real Kraft Mac & Cheese and the one-of-a-kind high only real Oreos can provide.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Two sentenced to federal prison in firearms cases

BOISE — Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Scott Arlis Thomas, 48, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for...
CALDWELL, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
CANYON COUNTY, ID

