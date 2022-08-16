ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

KIPP Memphis leader discusses vision for charter network

KIPP, a national nonprofit network of tuition-free, public charter schools, opened its first Memphis school in 2002, promising families a new, “joyful, academically excellent” educational option. KIPP Memphis now serves nearly 1,800 students across five North Memphis area schools — and has become known as the city’s oldest and longest-standing charter network.But in recent years, it has faced numerous challenges, from school closures and low academic performance to high turnover among leadership...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man Up Fellowship adds 100+ Black men teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is working to diversify our area classrooms, one teacher at a time. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit organization that places high-quality men who are teachers of color into schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecondary Education#Memphis Metropolitan Area
millington-news.com

AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee

Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
MILLINGTON, TN
bestcolleges.com

Virginia Community Colleges Collaborate To Build Infrastructure Workforce

Photo by Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Moment / Getty Images. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy will train 35,000 infrastructure workers over the next five years. Some of the programs will include off-shore wind, broadband expansion, and road construction. Virginia is expected to receive at least $10 billion via...
VIRGINIA STATE
actionnews5.com

Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Amount of mosquitos in Memphis to increase this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon. According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week. The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Memphis

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Problems continue at troubled Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems at the Serenity at Highland apartment complex in East Memphis continue. FOX13 has been reporting for months now about what has sometimes felt like never-ending concerns over a lack of air conditioning, hot water, bedbugs, mold, and more. While residents say some progress has been...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy