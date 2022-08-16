Read full article on original website
KIPP Memphis leader discusses vision for charter network
KIPP, a national nonprofit network of tuition-free, public charter schools, opened its first Memphis school in 2002, promising families a new, “joyful, academically excellent” educational option. KIPP Memphis now serves nearly 1,800 students across five North Memphis area schools — and has become known as the city’s oldest and longest-standing charter network.But in recent years, it has faced numerous challenges, from school closures and low academic performance to high turnover among leadership...
Man Up Fellowship adds 100+ Black men teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is working to diversify our area classrooms, one teacher at a time. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit organization that places high-quality men who are teachers of color into schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers...
Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
Houston Chronicle
The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
Tennessee third graders who fail TNReady reading test could be held back starting this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single test and summer school could mean the difference in a full year of schooling. This month the renewed third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee. The law, passed back in 2021, will allow schools to hold back third graders who don't pass the.
Celebrate Memphis: How Whitehaven High’s principal is helping students reach for the stars
At Whitehaven High School, it's family first. And at the head of family is Dr. Vincent Hunter.
Immaculate Conception makes HERstory with Kadesha Gordon, first African-American principal
This moment was 100 years in the making. Kadesha Gordon, an African-American woman and life-long Catholic, reared in the faith at St. Augustine Catholic Church in South Memphis, has found her way to Midtown. She is the new principal, and the first American American to hold the position, of Immaculate...
AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee
Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
Melrose coaches groom young program on and off the field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say experience is the best teacher, and despite having a young team and coaching staff, the coaches at Melrose High believe they have all they need to build a great program on and off the field for years to come. “Just because you’re a young...
Virginia Community Colleges Collaborate To Build Infrastructure Workforce
Photo by Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Moment / Getty Images. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy will train 35,000 infrastructure workers over the next five years. Some of the programs will include off-shore wind, broadband expansion, and road construction. Virginia is expected to receive at least $10 billion via...
Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Amount of mosquitos in Memphis to increase this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon. According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week. The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days […]
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
10 Day Trips From Memphis
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Prohibiting slavery among Tennessee's proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Problems continue at troubled Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems at the Serenity at Highland apartment complex in East Memphis continue. FOX13 has been reporting for months now about what has sometimes felt like never-ending concerns over a lack of air conditioning, hot water, bedbugs, mold, and more. While residents say some progress has been...
Tennessee Comptroller's Office describes temporary Shelby County Clerk's Office closures as 'unusual'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines again packed out at Shelby County Clerk's Office locations across the Memphis area Friday. They'll be closed for a week starting Monday, meaning customers will have just three business days left in the month to get new license plates or renewed tags when those locations reopen August 29.
