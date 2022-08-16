Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
ksl.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake's chronically homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City's chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city's planning process, the would-be village's operator hasn't been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
ksl.com
West Valley airport worker charged with stealing gift cards being mailed to others
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man who worked at the Salt Lake City International Airport is facing criminal charges accusing him of stealing gift cards being mailed to other people. The 36-year-old man was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with mail theft, theft by receiving stolen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
domino
Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region
Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Walking the walk in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man makes his own traffic safety signs to slow drivers near school
SPANISH FORK — As school gets back in session, a Spanish Fork man is taking a different approach to encourage drivers to slow down. Cory Davis created his own signs that sit in his driveway reminding cars to follow the speed limit. He first put up his A-frame 25 miles per hour speed limit sign after a stop sign on his street was taken down.
Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12
Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever
Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
Worker suffers serious burns in SLC construction site fire
A construction worker was burned Tuesday afternoon by a fire that ignited suddenly at a site in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com
Utah man's 'eye-popping' catch breaks Idaho fishing record
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Greg Poulsen jokes that he usually catches the smallest fish when he's fishing with family and friends. That all changed earlier this month. The Utah man placed himself in the Idaho fishing record books with an "eye-popping" catch, according to Idaho wildlife officials. Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, caught a sturgeon that measured 10 feet, 4 inches (124 inches) in length while fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwest Idaho on Aug. 5, Idaho Fish and Game officials confirmed on Friday. The previous record was an 119.5-inch fish caught in 2019.
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
scitechdaily.com
Fireball Lights Up the Sky Over Salt Lake City – 16 Times Brighter Than the Full Moon
On Saturday morning, a brilliant meteor flew through the skies over northern Utah, later raining down meteorites over the Great Salt Lake. Residents of the Salt Lake City, Utah area were startled by loud booms at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Eyewitnesses saw a spectacular fireball in the sky, 16 times brighter than the full Moon.
Comments / 9