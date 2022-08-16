ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
domino

Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region

Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
PROVO, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Walking the walk in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
PARK CITY, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com

Utah man's 'eye-popping' catch breaks Idaho fishing record

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Greg Poulsen jokes that he usually catches the smallest fish when he's fishing with family and friends. That all changed earlier this month. The Utah man placed himself in the Idaho fishing record books with an "eye-popping" catch, according to Idaho wildlife officials. Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, caught a sturgeon that measured 10 feet, 4 inches (124 inches) in length while fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwest Idaho on Aug. 5, Idaho Fish and Game officials confirmed on Friday. The previous record was an 119.5-inch fish caught in 2019.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
scitechdaily.com

Fireball Lights Up the Sky Over Salt Lake City – 16 Times Brighter Than the Full Moon

On Saturday morning, a brilliant meteor flew through the skies over northern Utah, later raining down meteorites over the Great Salt Lake. Residents of the Salt Lake City, Utah area were startled by loud booms at 8:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Eyewitnesses saw a spectacular fireball in the sky, 16 times brighter than the full Moon.

