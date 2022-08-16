ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Here’s why Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner will skip his wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner won’t be attending his upcoming wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia. Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 and is the mother of his three children, has no bad blood for Bennifer 2.0, but instead said the issue was a scheduling conflict. Her children with Affleck, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11 are expected to attend the celebration this weekend at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”
RICEBORO, GA

