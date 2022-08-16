Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner won’t be attending his upcoming wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia. Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 and is the mother of his three children, has no bad blood for Bennifer 2.0, but instead said the issue was a scheduling conflict. Her children with Affleck, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11 are expected to attend the celebration this weekend at the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

