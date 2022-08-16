Read full article on original website
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
Grand Junction Hopes to Accomplish This By the End of 2022
We're almost two-thirds of the way through the year 2022. Yesterday, August 17, 2022, I asked Grand Junction residents "There are 136 days left in 2022. What is the #1 goal you hope to accomplish in that time?" Answers ranged from one extreme to the other. It seems many of...
The Perfect Speed Limit For Grand Junction’s Riverside Parkway
Have you driven Grand Junction, Colorado's awesome Riverside Parkway? While a valuable resource for motorists in the valley, it seems as though the speed limit is a matter of opinion. For the bulk of the Riverside Parkway, the posted speed limit is 40 MPH. I typically find myself doing 45,...
nbc11news.com
Storm activity possible for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
See the Grand Junction Fire Department Extinguish a Semi Truck
Fires can be incredibly scary and a recent one in Grand Junction, Colorado was extra frightening as a semi-truck burst into flames on the side of a busy road. Luckily, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the truck. Location of Grand Junction Semi...
Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill
Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
You Can Help Crown Champ For National Kid’s Mullet Championship
American youth have trained hard for this competition, and it's up to you to help determine the 2022 winner. Voting is open now for the 2022 National Mullet Championship Kids' Division. The 2022 finalists have been determined. In the end, there can be only one. Voting ends Friday, August 19,...
Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park
This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms. The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
nbc11news.com
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
KJCT8
Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
This Grand Junction Redlands Home Includes a Pool and a Home Theater
It's time to take a look at a home that was meant for summertime in Western Colorado. This one may take the cake for including several options for entertaining and staying cool during the dog days of July and August. This home on Roundup Drive is presented by Steve Gonzales...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday
Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release. Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking...
These Are Grand Junction Colorado’s Favorite Pieces of Technology
Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction, Colorado has chosen to embrace technology to the same degree as the Amish. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite piece of technology that you own?" It might have been better to ask "What's your least favorite piece of technology?" Here's what you had to say.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
