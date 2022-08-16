ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill

Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
Pool + Privacy: Adobe Home on 40 Acres for Sale in Glade Park

This Glade Park home on 40 acres is the ultimate place to get some privacy. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living rooms. The 2,500-square-foot Adobe-style house was just recently listed and was built in 2004. There's a large three-car garage, two patios, a pool and a bathtub.
Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction announced Wednesday that Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker will be leaving the city after accepting a new position in Denton, Texas. Shoemaker was the GJPD chief for four years after being hired in June of 2018. Previously, Shoemaker...
Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
