While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO