Kuna, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash

GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Post Register

Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Idaho a Pet-Friendly State?

While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
Post Register

We hit two records today

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today’s high hit 103 degrees! That makes 20 days this summer with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. The last time this happened was in the summer of 2003. The high also broke the record for this day of 102 degrees set back in 2020. It’s not the hottest temperature that we have seen in Boise, but, it makes for a heat wave that just keeps on giving. If the high hits the century mark tomorrow, this will break the old record of 20 days set back in 2003.
104.3 WOW Country

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
103.5 KISSFM

Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?

There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
KIVI-TV

Boise ties record for excess heat

BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

