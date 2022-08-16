Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Related
eastidahonews.com
Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau...
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash
GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Post Register
Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
Emergency agencies and volunteers take part in disaster exercise at the Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, people near the Boise Airport may have seen a large emergency presence as multiple agencies and volunteers completed a full-scale disaster exercise. The staged scenario was prepared in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations, involving multiple emergency response agencies and nearly...
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Idaho a Pet-Friendly State?
While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
eastidahonews.com
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We Need Your Love Right Now’ Says Popular Boise Food Truck Park
Summer in the Treasure Valley often entails taking hikes, sitting on patios, floating the river, and as of the last few years--finding your favorite food truck for an outdoor meal! The food truck scene here in Boise is pretty amazing and over the years it has only gotten more and more impressive.
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
Idaho's Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates, U of I Analysis Finds
MOSCOW - More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing population of 1.8 million moved to the state within the decade, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. U of I professor Jaap Vos analyzed vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department...
Post Register
We hit two records today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today’s high hit 103 degrees! That makes 20 days this summer with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. The last time this happened was in the summer of 2003. The high also broke the record for this day of 102 degrees set back in 2020. It’s not the hottest temperature that we have seen in Boise, but, it makes for a heat wave that just keeps on giving. If the high hits the century mark tomorrow, this will break the old record of 20 days set back in 2003.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
KIVI-TV
Court documents: Former Caldwell Police officer had a pattern of 'abusive use of force'
CALDWELL, Idaho — Court Documents filed last week in Idaho District Court state prosecutors plan to introduce evidence that former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley had a "pattern of abusive use of force." Hoadley faces counts of Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law, Destruction, Alteration or Falsification of...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
KIVI-TV
Boise ties record for excess heat
BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1