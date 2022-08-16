Read full article on original website
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
'It's so much money': ASU students struggle with high cost of rent
PHOENIX — Rising rent prices in Arizona are hitting students at Arizona State University hard as more than 140,000 students start the new school year. "I'm really excited," said freshman Colleen Schaner. But with that enthusiasm, comes frustration, because finding a place to live these days, isn't always easy.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Thrillist
The Coolest Museums in Phoenix
Arizona’s museums are highly underrated—from the nationally recognized Musical Instrument Museum to the state-of-the-art science center and the Phoenix Art Museum, which houses world renowned artworks, there’s something for everyone. Whether you want to see historic pieces of art, learn something new, or just see something beautiful—we have the perfect museum for you to explore.
luxuryrealestate.com
JUST LISTED | 7874 E Cannon Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona
This immaculate, custom-designed single-family home on a cul-de-sac with a pool invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 3 dedicated bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Two additional bedrooms are currently fitted as office and family flex space, making a total of 5 possible bedrooms.
kjzz.org
Exit Interview: Why public educator Yvonne Watterson left Phoenix
The Show series Exit Interview that takes a critical look at Phoenix and asks why so many influential people have decided to leave. Head south of the border to meet Yvonne Watterson in a tiny Mexican town outside of Guadalajara called Ajijic. It’s a picturesque place full of ex-pats from...
AZFamily
Documentary Premiere: Finding Robert Fisher
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. On the morning of April 10th, 2001, residents in Scottsdale, Arizona, woke up to a home exploding into flames. The house belonged to the Fisher family, and investigators quickly learned there were three bodies inside, wife Mary Fisher, and the two young kids 12-year-old Brittney Fisher and 10-year-old Bobby Fisher. There was one family member missing- Robert Fisher.
peoriatimes.com
Macayo’s participating in inaugural Chimi Challenge
Chimi lovers can put their money where their mouth is (and maybe win some big money) with Macayo’s Mexican Food’s Chimi Challenge. Taking place now through Sept. 16, the top 10 finalists will qualify to compete in Macayo’s Inaugural Chimi Challenge Championship at Macayo’s Scottsdale location on Monday, Sept. 26, which is not only the brand’s 76th anniversary but also National Chimichanga Day.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
kjzz.org
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
oucampus.org
4530 N 10th St
CENTRAL PHOENIX BUNGALOW - CHARMING HISTORIC HOME IN PHENOMENAL LOCATION. FRESH AND IMMACULATELY CLEAN WITH UPDATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. TONE ON TONE PAINT, CEILING FANS, UPDATED BATH VANITY, AND TONS OF STORAGE ALL COMBINE TO PROVIDE A BEAUTIFUL LIVING ATMOSPHERE. OUTSIDE ENJOY THE LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SHADED, GREEN BACKYARD. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE BILTMORE, 51 FREEWAY, AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS AND BARS IN TOWN. IN THE HIGHLY RATED MADISON SCHOOLS DISTRICT. PLEASE, NO SMOKERS.
Phoenix New Times
Hot Import Nights Phoenix Ready to Roll in Return to Valley
Suppose you've rubbernecked at a caravan of vehicles glowing with neon undercarriage lights around town. The drivers are likely prepping to roll to Scottsdale to connect with other import and domestic car enthusiasts. On Saturday, August 20, Hot Import Nights (HIN) returns to the Valley. HIN is a nighttime shindig...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
Why This Businessman Faked His Death
Robert Arcieri(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Robert Arcieri was a well-known (and beloved) member of his community in Phoenix, Arizona. A businessman, Rob became close with an associate of his named Bill Reddick. The two formed such a close friendship that their wives even became friends. While spending time at the Reddick’s home, Robert stumbled upon Bill’s pretty unique collection of rare Native American dolls. He learned from Bill that they were worth about $75,000 in total. Perhaps sharing just a little too much information, he also told Robert that he had another valuable collection of antique guns that he kept in his bedroom safe.
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
AZFamily
Mental health clinic for kids opens in the Phoenix area, offers 24/7 care
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If your child breaks a bone, you take them to the ER, but what do you do if they’re feeling anxious or depressed? A new mental health clinic in Phoenix hopes to serve as a resource to families now that most Arizona kids are back in school.
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
