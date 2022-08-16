FRANKLIN – A microcosm for the approach to the new football season for Battle Ground Academy could be best observed by looking up front on the offensive and defensive lines. Head coach Jonas Rodriguez, who is entering his fourth season leading the Wildcats, has plenty of holes to fill, including finding ways to replace the bulk of his offense lost to graduation, all the while preparing for a jam-packed schedule against some of the elite teams in Middle Tennessee.

