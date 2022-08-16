ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

americanmilitarynews.com

Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. More than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a war of attrition has emerged with losses of materiel and men on both sides, not advances on the ground, becoming the key barometer of the conflict, a leading U.S.-based expert on Russia’s military has told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Fox News

Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
Washington Examiner

Ukraine seizes the battlefield initiative

Momentum can be difficult to measure in finite terms on the battlefield. Still, you know when you see it, and we are seeing it right now. A combination of artillery, cruise missiles, special operations, and good intelligence has shifted momentum in Kyiv’s favor. Panic is in the Crimean air...
Bloomberg

Russia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Ukraine

A merchant ship under US sanctions passed Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait on its way from Syria to Russia late last month. European intelligence officials who tracked the Sparta II say it carried military vehicles to bolster President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The ship’s journey to the Black Sea...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Won’t Rule Out Striking Russian Forces in Crimea With U.S. Weapons

Ukraine’s defense minister says the country won’t rule out striking Russian forces in Crimea with U.S.-supplied weapons. In an interview with Voice of America’s Ukrainian service, Oleksii Reznikov stressed that Ukrainian officials had promised their U.S. allies they wouldn’t unleash any strikes on Russian territory using weapons provided by the U.S. “But if we are talking today about the de-occupation of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine where the enemy is, then, correspondingly, we have no such restrictions,” Reznikov said. His comments come after a series of blasts in occupied Crimea sent people fleeing from the Russian-controlled peninsula in recent days, amid growing speculation that Ukraine may launch an offensive to take back the land stolen by Vladimir Putin’s forces back in 2014. Though Ukraine has not officially taken credit for the explosions, officials have cryptically hinted at involvement. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said in an interview with The Guardian that there will likely be “more incidents of this kind” in Crimea over the next few months, and named the Kerch Strait Bridge that links the peninsula to Russia as a target that “should be destroyed.”
