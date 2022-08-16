Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'The closest thing I've seen to hell': U.S. veterans fighting in Ukraine describe heavy losses against Russia
After a thrilling first few months of unexpected success that boosted morale among the Ukrainian ranks, the reality of the bloodiest European conflict since World War II has taken its toll among some of the thousands of foreign fighters who traveled from abroad to battle the Russian invaders. The war...
americanmilitarynews.com
Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. More than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a war of attrition has emerged with losses of materiel and men on both sides, not advances on the ground, becoming the key barometer of the conflict, a leading U.S.-based expert on Russia’s military has told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
KCNARussian state TV floats a report that 100,000 North Koreans could backfill mounting losses and rebuild occupied territory.
Russian Howitzer, Tanks Destroyed in 'Tense' Day of War: Ukraine
The Ukrainian military said that it killed at least 20 Russian troops and destroyed several key pieces of military equipment in a "tense" day of war.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Fox News
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
Ukraine Mocks Crying Russian in Crimea With Explosions Video
The video includes footage of Russian tourists watching explosions at the Saky air base, after which on-screen text reads: "Time to head home. Crimea is Ukraine."
Russia’s private military contractor Wagner comes out of the shadows in Ukraine war
Three billboards in the Ural city of Ekaterinburg shine a light on what was once one of Russia’s most shadowy organisations, the private military contractor Wagner. “Motherland, Honour, Blood, Bravery. WAGNER”, one of the posters reads. Another, which locals said first appeared on the outskirts of the country’s...
Fox News
Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea
Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
Russia 'Running Out of Steam,' 'Growing Desperate' in Ukraine War: Experts
The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence said Friday that Russia's "illegal invasion of Ukraine has backfired on the Kremlin."
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed to see his life's work 'destroyed' by Putin as Russia descends into military aggression, close friend reveals
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed that he is seeing his life's work 'destroyed' by Vladimir Putin as Russia descends into authoritarianism and military aggression, according to a close friend. The last Soviet leader ended the Cold War with his 'glasnost' and 'perestroika' reforms which led to the collapse of the USSR.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine seizes the battlefield initiative
Momentum can be difficult to measure in finite terms on the battlefield. Still, you know when you see it, and we are seeing it right now. A combination of artillery, cruise missiles, special operations, and good intelligence has shifted momentum in Kyiv’s favor. Panic is in the Crimean air...
Bloomberg
Russia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Ukraine
A merchant ship under US sanctions passed Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait on its way from Syria to Russia late last month. European intelligence officials who tracked the Sparta II say it carried military vehicles to bolster President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The ship’s journey to the Black Sea...
Watch: Final Journey of Russian Armored Vehicle Before Missile Strike
The 229th Separate Battalion of the 127th Separate Brigade of the Kharkiv Military District released a video of the moment, with the title: "Adventures of a Russian MT-LB."
Georgia troops return from Europe following Russian invasion into Ukraine
More than 3,800 Army soldiers are returning to Georgia five months after their rapid deployment to Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Several hundred troops arrived home Tuesday to Fort Stewart, where cheering parents, spouses and children welcomed them with waving flags and homemade signs. Members of the 1st Armored...
Russian Leaders Flee City, Abandon Troops, Amid Counter-Attack: Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have targeted key strategic bridges in recent weeks as part of a counteroffensive to reclaim the Russian-occupied Kherson region.
Russian Battle Plans 'Ridiculously Bad' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. Commander
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Russia's military has shown "very little appetite or inclination to improve."
Ukraine Won’t Rule Out Striking Russian Forces in Crimea With U.S. Weapons
Ukraine’s defense minister says the country won’t rule out striking Russian forces in Crimea with U.S.-supplied weapons. In an interview with Voice of America’s Ukrainian service, Oleksii Reznikov stressed that Ukrainian officials had promised their U.S. allies they wouldn’t unleash any strikes on Russian territory using weapons provided by the U.S. “But if we are talking today about the de-occupation of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine where the enemy is, then, correspondingly, we have no such restrictions,” Reznikov said. His comments come after a series of blasts in occupied Crimea sent people fleeing from the Russian-controlled peninsula in recent days, amid growing speculation that Ukraine may launch an offensive to take back the land stolen by Vladimir Putin’s forces back in 2014. Though Ukraine has not officially taken credit for the explosions, officials have cryptically hinted at involvement. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said in an interview with The Guardian that there will likely be “more incidents of this kind” in Crimea over the next few months, and named the Kerch Strait Bridge that links the peninsula to Russia as a target that “should be destroyed.”
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine attacks key Kherson bridge in bid to isolate Russian forces
Kyiv’s forces seek to disrupt major Russian supply route through Antonivskiy bridge in bid to retake Kherson
