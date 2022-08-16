On August 16 at 1:22 pm, Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Ave and Clinton Street for a car vs pedestrian collision. Arriving responders found the pedestrian suffering severe injuries and not breathing. First responders immediately started CPR and the pedestrian was transported to the Monroe County Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the motor vehicle was not injured.

ALBIA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO