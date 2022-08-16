Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
The Hollywood Gossip
Is Yvette Arellano Still With Cheater Mohamed Abdelhamed?
Even though the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 focused upon Yve and Mohamed, they didn’t cover everything. The special filmed in June, more than a month before Mohamed Abdelhamed’s cheating texts leaked. The Tell All did include a tiny blurb at the end, sharing...
The Hollywood Gossip
Pedro Jimeno is Itching to Divorce Chantel Everett on The Family Chantel
It’s hard to claim that fans are all that shocked over Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s bitter divorce. A lot of people saw it coming, long before they filed. Now, we are watching the final days of their toxic marriage play out on The Family Chantel. This week,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lizzy Savetsky Cast on The Real Housewives of New York City! But Who is She?!?
Big news from The Big Apple. Page Six confirmed on Monday that Lizzy Savetsky has been cast on The Real Housewives fo New York City, despite one surprising and seemingly important detail:. She hails from Fort Worth, Texas. A mother of three, Savetsky is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jibri Bell Announces Which Couples Are Doomed on the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 (Recap)
After the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 1, we knew that Part 2 would have even more in store. Jibri was fighting with everyone last time. He did not back down on Part 2, either. Jibri offered his forecast on which couples will make it and which...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Tries to Give Marriage Advice to Some Guy Who Cheated, Fails Miserably
How could he be, considering one spouse walked away from her relationship with the TLC personality in November and another spends most of her time on social media emphasizing how she doesn’t need a man?. And yet:. Kody Brown is also on Cameo, charging $100 to send strangers a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Love Is Blind: Now That No Season 2 Couples Are Still Together, Is It Safe to Say the Experiment Failed?
If you’re a fan of the show, then you know that the premise for Love Is Blind is not exactly one that inspires confidence:. In an effort to minimize the superficiality that dominates most dating shows, the Netflix series requires potential partners to commit to marriage before they ever even lay eyes on one another.
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus: Jenelle Evans Is Ready to Show the World What a Good Person She Is!
There’s a new Teen Mom series in the works. Or perhaps we should say the old Teen Mom shows have been stripped for parts, and producers have repackaged the pieces into something they’re gonna try and pass off as new. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
House of the Dragon Premieres with a Roar, Sets HBO Ratings Record
House of the Dragon is a hit for HBO. The brand new series — which is a prequel Game of Thrones, set 172 years before events depicted on that iconic program — premiered this past Sunday night, August 21. To historic numbers. The well-reviewed show’s debut episode was...
The Hollywood Gossip
Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger
The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode. The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household. Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest. Michael chose Taylor,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Pitied by Castmates Over Losing Custody
Last month, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. This is not her first loss in court. That’s a bit of an understatement, actually. Despite Amber’s criminal history and personal struggles, some of her castmates felt surprised. In fact, some expressed astonishment, even sorrow. Do they see a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin: Jon is a Liar! And He Owes Me $150,000 in Child Support!
Kate Gosselin has responded to the latest accusations hurled her way by her outspoken ex-husband. As you may have read about a few days ago (right here on The Hollywood Gossip, perhaps!), Jon Gosselin has accused his former spouse of theft. He actually did so back in 2019 via legal...
Comments / 0