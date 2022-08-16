ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Yvette Arellano Still With Cheater Mohamed Abdelhamed?

Even though the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 focused upon Yve and Mohamed, they didn’t cover everything. The special filmed in June, more than a month before Mohamed Abdelhamed’s cheating texts leaked. The Tell All did include a tiny blurb at the end, sharing...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Spoiler#Bachelorettes#Gabby Rachel Will End
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

House of the Dragon Premieres with a Roar, Sets HBO Ratings Record

House of the Dragon is a hit for HBO. The brand new series — which is a prequel Game of Thrones, set 172 years before events depicted on that iconic program — premiered this past Sunday night, August 21. To historic numbers. The well-reviewed show’s debut episode was...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger

The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode. The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household. Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest. Michael chose Taylor,...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood Pitied by Castmates Over Losing Custody

Last month, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. This is not her first loss in court. That’s a bit of an understatement, actually. Despite Amber’s criminal history and personal struggles, some of her castmates felt surprised. In fact, some expressed astonishment, even sorrow. Do they see a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy