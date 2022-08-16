ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Key X-Factor For Colts’ Offense

The 2021 season was a roller coaster ride for the Indianapolis Colts. They started things off slowly, going 1-4 out of the gate. They picked things up after that, winning eight of their next 10 games. But, the season ended on a low note as they lost the final two weeks of the season to miss the playoffs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers' Veteran Wideout Claim

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos released veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. Denver has one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the league, so it wasn't surprising to see. While the Broncos don't need his services, there are plenty of other teams that need talented wide receivers. Count...
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Packers Second Preseason Game

Any Packers preseason game is going to be about Jordan Love’s development. This is another game where the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. 12 for 24 with 113 yards does not seem like a good stat line. However, some of the throws he made were absolute dots. The touchdown pass to who else but Romeo Doubs was placed perfectly. A lot of Love’s incompletions came on drops. Some of the throws were well placed but just dropped by the receivers. The rain definitely played a factor but the Packers have to figure out how to catch the ball. Overall, Love looked more confident and comfortable which is what the Packers wanted to see.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colts' Brutal Injury News

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree will miss his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the unfortunate injury diagnosis for Ogletree, who was opening eyes with an impressive training camp. "Drew Ogletree was one of the Colts' most consistent offense weapons in camp —...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

DK Metcalf Had A Legitimate Beef With Pete Carroll

Who could forget the draft day video of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf?. After being passed on in the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf finally had his name called with the last pick of round two. The former Ole Miss standout repaid the trust Seattle gave him by offering his...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL
FanSided

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Insider Reveals What Is Next For Jessie Bates

Up to now, the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III continue to be at a stalemate. For now, Bates can remain in Cincinnati for one more season after being offered a franchise tag worth $12.9 million. But anything beyond 2022 remains bleak for both sides. The Bengals did offer...
CINCINNATI, OH

