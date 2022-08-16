Saquon Barkley entered the NFL like a man possessed. Right out the gates of being the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, he had a total of 2,028 yards and was named the Rookie of the Year. Since then, however, things have been rocky for Barkley and the New York Giants organization as a whole. Barkley will be playing for his third head coach in just five seasons, and his third different offense in the same stretch of time as well. To give an extra wrinkle to this all, there quietly seems to be a quarterback competition going on as...

NFL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO