The five best electric cars for under $40K – from Hyundai’s Kona to Chevy’s Bolt

ELECTRIC vehicles [EVs] help drivers save money on maintenance and gas — but accessing these perks requires a higher upfront price.

EVs cost more than the average gas-powered car since they’re still early in their development.

PR handout. Free to use. 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

While manufacturers are working to introduce more affordable electric driving options, you can still find a cost-effective EV.

Here’s your look at the five best electric cars with a starting price tag under $40,000.

2022 Kia Niro EV Credit: Kia

2022 Kia Niro EV

Kia’s 2022 Niro barely squeezes into our list with its $39,990 starting price.

Spending a few extra bucks on a 2022 Kia Niro will give you a solid blend of style and performance.

The 2022 Niro delivers 291 lb.-ft. of instant-response torque and features a minimalist exterior that’s subtle and sophisticated.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Credit: Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai’s 2022 Kona Electric SUV gives drivers the best of both worlds with its compact size and roomy cargo space.

This Hyundai starts at $34,000, but you can claim a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 when you purchase the vehicle.

Drivers that own a 2022 Kona Electric model are estimated to save up to $13,140 in ownership costs over five years, Hyundai reports.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Credit: AP

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet’s 2022 Bolt EUV is 6.3-inches longer than its 2022 Chevy Bolt EV counterpart.

The 2022 Bolt EUV’s extra length gives way to an additional 3.1-inches of rear legroom for passengers.

Chevrolet’s 2022 Bolt EUV contains a $33,500 starting price and costs $38,000 when you move into the Super Cruise configuration.

Super Cruise allows hands-free driving within certain road conditions.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Credit: Chevrolet

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet’s 2022 Bolt EV is highly rated and fairly priced at $31,500.

And you won’t have to deal with range anxiety thanks to the car’s ability to take you 259 miles on a single charge.

Chevrolet’s 2022 Bolt EV features a 10.2-inch display and is compatible with 40,000 U.S. public charging stations, according to the manufacturer.

2022 Nissan Leaf Credit: Nissan

2022 Nissan LEAF

Nissan’s 2022 LEAF offers drivers road-hugging electric handling for $27,400.

If you’re looking for some extra miles, you can opt for this EV’s LEAF Plus model that offers up to 226 miles of range.

Nissan’s 2022 LEAF is also quite safe with its standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 features and available ProPilot Assist driver-assist security system.