EXCLUSIVE: Funemployment! ANTIFA teacher enjoys his $190,000 payout over beers and bike rides with his activist girlfriend - who sports a 'Schools Not Prisons' t-shirt - after resigning for 'indoctrinating' students to become revolutionaries

The ANTIFA teacher who was given a $190,000 payout after he was exposed for trying to indoctrinate his students is seen enjoying his newfound fortune and free time.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show Gabriel Gipe, 38, bike riding and grabbing a drink with friends during his controversial paid leave.

Gipe, a former teacher at Inderkum High School in California, was exposed last year by Project Veritas after he plastered his classroom with photos of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong with the slogan 'Antifascist Action'.

The Natomas Unified School District placed him on paid leave pending an investigation and four months later struck a deal with him in which he received $190,000 - three times his salary - and tendered his resignation, sparking outrage by the community.

The tattooed teacher was seen in a helmet biking alongside his girlfriend to a local pub over the weekend. Gipe appears to be making the most of his unemployment and was all smiles as he ordered pizza and beers for the group.

The next day Gipe was seen stopping for gas while wearing a Boycott Driscoll t-shirt - the movement boycott Driscoll berries and stande in solidarity with farmworkers in Baja California. His girlfriend appears to be equally the activist and wore a t-shirt emblazoned with 'Schools Not Prisons.'

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show ANTIFA teacher Gabriel Gipe bike riding after receiving a $190,000 payout 
 The tattooed teacher was seen in a helmet biking alongside his girlfriend to a local pub over the weekend
Gipe, a former teacher at Inderkum High School in California, was exposed by Project Veritas last year for pushing his ANTIFA agenda on his students
Gipe appears to be making the most of his unemployment and was all smiles as he ordered pizza and beers for his friends 
Gipe was paid $190,000 to resign from his role at Inderkum High School after being exposed by Project Veritas for trying to push his ANTIFA agenda on kids
 Gipe offered students extra credit to attend protests. He appears to enjoying his free time with friends and his girlfriend  
Critics say Gipe's payout is another example of the double standard that is permeating America; one rule for conservative thinkers and another for anyone who leans to the left
The Natomas Unified School District placed him on paid leave pending an investigation and four months later struck a deal with him in which he received three times his salary and tendered his resignation

Critics say Gipe's payout is another example of the double standard that is permeating America; one rule for conservative thinkers and another for anyone who leans to the left.

'This exorbitant payout for a teacher who should have been terminated on the spot is illustrative of why trust in schools is eroding so quickly.

'The settlement — paid in public dollars — only incentivizes bad actors to bring their activism into the classroom and then sit back and wait for a windfall of cash,' Erika Sanzi, Director of Outreach for Parents Defending Education, previously told DailyMail.com.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, echoed the anger.

She said it was indicative of the hold the teachers' union has over schools.

'This is a classic example of the death-grip the California Teachers Association has on both our schools and our politicians — they’ve made it virtually impossible to fire even the most harmful, corrupt, and anti-learning teachers!

'This teacher repeatedly violated multiple school norms about politicizing the classroom and yet had to be paid off handsomely to leave, like a squatter in an abandoned building.

'And yet Sacramento Democrats are unified in their opposition to charter schools, vouchers, school choice, and parental rights. The education of California’s children seems to be the lowest priority of the school system,' she told DailyMail.com.

 The next day Gipe was seen stopping for gas while wearing a Boycott Driscoll t-shirt - the movement stands in solidarity with the farmworkers in Baja California and boycotts Driscoll berries
Gipe showed off his arm and leg tattoos in shorts, a t-shirt and sandals as he stopped for gas in California over the weekend  
His girlfriend appears to be equally the activist and wore a t-shirt emblazoned with 'Schools Not Prisons'
Gipe taught at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California, until he was exposed last year and forced to resign from his post 

Congressional candidate Kevin Kiley told Dailymail.com: 'This teacher has admitted to turning his classroom into an indoctrination center, with the professed goal of making his students Antifa revolutionaries.

'For the district to reward him with a golden parachute is outrageous.

'It's also a sign that this teacher was not far afield from the broader agenda of California's education establishment, which recently succeeded in getting Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to mandate CRT as a high school graduation requirement.'

Natomas School District Superintendent Chris Evans in defense of the decision, appears to blame the California Teacher's Association union.

'California is not an easy place to fire a teacher. I think everyone knows that,' Chris Evans, the Natomas Unified School District Superintendent told the Sacramento Bee.

Project Veritas filmed Gipe undercover last year. In the damning footage, he was filmed saying: 'I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about that — he said it made him feel uncomfortable.

'Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to.

'I have 180 days to turn [students] into revolutionaries,' he told an undercover reporter.

He put up posters of Chairman Mao in his classroom and encouraged kids to attend right-wing demonstrations as counter-protesters.

Gabriel Gipe displayed an Antifa flag in his classroom in the high school despite kids saying it made them uncomfortable
Gipe also displayed a poster of Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in his classroom at Inderkum High School, in Sacramento, California
Republican Congressional candidate Kevin Kiley said the payout summed up the education system in America 
Gipe, pictured wearing a derogatory shirt against police during a protest. The teacher offered his students extra credit if they attended protests

He said he would even give them extra credit for doing so.

'I post a calendar every week … I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things.

'When they go, they take pictures, write up a reflection — that’s their extra credit.'

Last year, Evans - the school superintendent - sat down with Project Veritas in an attempt to absolve the school of any wrongdoing.

'The posters were added over time... I am absolutely disappointed in the way it was handled,' he said.

He chastised the journalists for exposing Gipe with their own cameras rather than asking for formal permission from him and the school board.

Gipe's case is in sharp contrast to that of Tanner Cross, a conservative teacher who was suspended last year from his role after publicly condemning the transgender policies being pushed by the Loudoun County School board.

He was ultimately reinstated, after a public legal battle and public backlash towards the school.

