Read full article on original website
Related
internationaltechnology.com
Imports, exports of Shanghai set record in July
SHANGHAI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's foreign trade volume hit a monthly record high in July, surpassing 400 billion yuan (about 59 billion U.S. dollars), reaching 404.22 billion yuan, Shanghai Customs said Thursday. Last month, the megacity's exports and imports increased by 32.9 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively, over the...
internationaltechnology.com
Hunan official calls on cadres to buy houses amid real estate recession in China
Beijing [China], August 19 (ANI): Amid the recession in the real estate sector of China, one of the Hunan officials exhorted the party members and workers to be the leaders in buying property and to buy more and more. On August 16, Deng Bibo, Secretary of the Shimen County Party...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
“These shutdowns have the potential to be equally if not more impactful on supply chains than recent COVID lockdowns,” said Mirko Woitzik, global director of intelligence solutions for Everstream Analytics, a supply-chain insights and risk analytics company.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
internationaltechnology.com
India's Vast Rural Areas Plug into Digital Economy
New Delhi - In the past year, there has seen a dramatic transformation in the way customers pay for their purchases in Banuri, a village in the Himachal Pradesh state of North India. Whether at a small grocery store or a street cart, instead of handing over cash, they use a simple system that involves scanning a code on a smartphone to make an online payment.
internationaltechnology.com
US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China
Washington - China's global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law the sweeping...
internationaltechnology.com
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2022 Size & Share Report | Global Market Cap is: 127.11 Bn & CAGR: 31%
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Overview 2022:. As carbon emissions and other harmful gases stemming from transportation have risen, the demand for electric vehicles has grown. As a result, the demand for an EV charging infrastructure in commercial and residential applications is on the rise. Furthermore, partnerships between car manufacturers and charging facilities providers are expected to grow as a subscription model is introduced by the latter group.
internationaltechnology.com
Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size is to Reach US$ 12.95 Bn 2028 | Global Segment by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size & More
Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Overview 2022:. Procurement outsourcing services are a process whereby a company engages an external service provider to manage their core and non-core purchase transactions, saving them money in the process. This helps the company allocate important resources to work on strategic initiatives and handle important business activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
internationaltechnology.com
Forensic Accounting Services Market Size Excepted to Reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2028 | Says SNS Insider
According to the SNS Insider, Forensic Accounting Services Marketsize was valued at USD 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.59 Bn by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 8.67 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Forensic Accounting Services study report, the market's growth would be influenced by major driving elements as well as significant breakthroughs. The market research also looks at the chances and flaws that could affect the sector's future growth. This research study examines the major factors influencing the global industry's evolution, including an examination of historical data and the identification of significant patterns. The study also includes expert guidance to assist consumers in developing implementation plans and making educated decisions.
internationaltechnology.com
Network Forensics Market Size will Reach 6.7 Billion by 2028 | Says SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd.
The Network Forensics Market size was valued at US$ 2492.91 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 6708.30 million by 2028, and grow at a CAGR of 15.05 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Network Forensics study report predicted that significant innovations and driving forces will have an impact on market expansion. The potential and shortcomings that can limit the sector's growth in the near future are also taken into account in the market study. The market has undergone considerable investigation, and the report covers the whole sector. The market study also makes an effort to gain a thorough understanding of the worldwide market sector, as well as the economic trends and industrial data of the leading producers.
internationaltechnology.com
Behavioral Biometrics Market Share and Size will Reach 7.53 USD Billion With 24.5% CAGR by 2028
The global Behavioral Biometrics Market research study examines crucial data, including market size, industry growth potential, and corporate structure, all of which support market growth. Additionally, this study offers a thorough examination of a technical investment over time as well as a distinctive perspective on global demand in many of the studied categories. Future technologies, R&D initiatives, and new commodities are all carefully examined in the market analysis. The study looks at all of the significant innovations and discoveries anticipated to have a significant influence on the expansion of the global market in the next years.
internationaltechnology.com
Cloud Migration Services Market Size 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Applications, and Key Players Analysis Study Report | Global Market CAP is: 45.11 BN by 2028
Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption has risen in popularity due to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already switched to cloud platforms in order to take advantage of its benefits. IT cost reduction strategies such as cloud deployment will continue to be a consideration for many organizations as they look toward next-generation technology.
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. That's great news for the stock market, Fundstrat says
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
Business Insider
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Mortgage rates have dipped, home availability is on the rise, and buyer demand is waning. It's a great time to buy, but it won't last.
internationaltechnology.com
G42 launches US$10 billion technology growth fund
ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2022 (WAM) -- G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing technology company, today launched the US$10 billion G42 Expansion Fund, a global technology growth fund formed in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG). The Fund, which will be managed by a subsidiary of...
internationaltechnology.com
Reports of selling customer data, other digital resources are totally fictitious, says IRCTC
New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Indian Railways CateringTourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has denied media reports about the monetisation of customers' personal data. Some media reports including advocacy groups on social media platforms, had claimed that the company is hiring a consultant and that passenger data will be monetised...
internationaltechnology.com
Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2028 | Global Market Size in 2021: US$ 2.95 Bn & Estimated to reach at US$ 6.08 Bn
SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "Dental Practice Management Software Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028" The dental practice management software is a medical and clinical administrative tool that helps dentists and practice managers operate their businesses more efficiently. The administrative tools included in the software include book-keeping, report generating, online appointment bookings, e-billing, and insurance claims. The program also provides e-prescription facilities for patients; patient charting; periodontal charting; dental imaging and interaction with other practice management software; and data consistency.
internationaltechnology.com
IoT Node and Gateway Market Size, New Emerging Trends & Technology Standards, Applications, Objectives Studies & Estimation Analysis 2022
SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "IoT Node and Gateway Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028". An IoT node and gateway device and software perform crucial tasks in areas such as security and filtering of data, protocol conversion, connecting devices, and others. As many peripheral systems include devices, controllers, sensors, and cloud-based services, it acts as a junction for them. Thus, additional security, storage, and processing services to end nodes are provided at power efficient and cost-effective level by usage of an IoT node and gateway. Moreover, different communication technologies are used to facilitate nodes to talk to each other within the network thus finding their applications in end uses such as consumer electronics, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive (automotive), BFSI (business & financial services industries), transportation industry (transportation), healthcare industry (medical industries), aerospace & defense (defense industries), retail (retail industry), education (schools).
Comments / 0