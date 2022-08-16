ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
internationaltechnology.com

Imports, exports of Shanghai set record in July

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's foreign trade volume hit a monthly record high in July, surpassing 400 billion yuan (about 59 billion U.S. dollars), reaching 404.22 billion yuan, Shanghai Customs said Thursday. Last month, the megacity's exports and imports increased by 32.9 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively, over the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Business Industry#Linus Business#Retail Industry#Cnn
internationaltechnology.com

India's Vast Rural Areas Plug into Digital Economy

New Delhi - In the past year, there has seen a dramatic transformation in the way customers pay for their purchases in Banuri, a village in the Himachal Pradesh state of North India. Whether at a small grocery store or a street cart, instead of handing over cash, they use a simple system that involves scanning a code on a smartphone to make an online payment.
INDIA
internationaltechnology.com

Cloud Migration Services Market Size 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Applications, and Key Players Analysis Study Report | Global Market CAP is: 45.11 BN by 2028

Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption has risen in popularity due to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already switched to cloud platforms in order to take advantage of its benefits. IT cost reduction strategies such as cloud deployment will continue to be a consideration for many organizations as they look toward next-generation technology.
MARKETS
internationaltechnology.com

US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China

Washington - China's global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law the sweeping...
U.S. POLITICS
