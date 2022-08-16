Read full article on original website
internationaltechnology.com
Hunan official calls on cadres to buy houses amid real estate recession in China
Beijing [China], August 19 (ANI): Amid the recession in the real estate sector of China, one of the Hunan officials exhorted the party members and workers to be the leaders in buying property and to buy more and more. On August 16, Deng Bibo, Secretary of the Shimen County Party...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
internationaltechnology.com
Imports, exports of Shanghai set record in July
SHANGHAI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's foreign trade volume hit a monthly record high in July, surpassing 400 billion yuan (about 59 billion U.S. dollars), reaching 404.22 billion yuan, Shanghai Customs said Thursday. Last month, the megacity's exports and imports increased by 32.9 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively, over the...
internationaltechnology.com
India's Vast Rural Areas Plug into Digital Economy
New Delhi - In the past year, there has seen a dramatic transformation in the way customers pay for their purchases in Banuri, a village in the Himachal Pradesh state of North India. Whether at a small grocery store or a street cart, instead of handing over cash, they use a simple system that involves scanning a code on a smartphone to make an online payment.
internationaltechnology.com
Cloud Migration Services Market Size 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Applications, and Key Players Analysis Study Report | Global Market CAP is: 45.11 BN by 2028
Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption has risen in popularity due to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already switched to cloud platforms in order to take advantage of its benefits. IT cost reduction strategies such as cloud deployment will continue to be a consideration for many organizations as they look toward next-generation technology.
internationaltechnology.com
US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China
Washington - China's global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law the sweeping...
Scientists hope nasal vaccines will help halt Covid transmission
People who receive a Covid booster dose in the UK next month will be among the first in the world to receive Moderna’s dual-variant vaccine, which protects against two strains of the virus. But scientists say there is a misconception that this latest vaccine is an upgrade on what has come before.
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
