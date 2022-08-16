Read full article on original website
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
AdWeek
Wednesday Addams Is Arriving on Netflix and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Wednesday, Peacock’s Vampire Academy, Hulu’s The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 and Apple TV+’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Filmmaker Tim Burton (Batman, Edward Scissorhands) brings his own ghoulish take on the Addams Family with the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. The series is a sleuthing, supernatural mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Jenna Ortega stars in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
Jeff Bezos wants Amazon's new 'Lord of the Rings' series to do more than just make boatloads of money: 'I hope we do Tolkien's work justice'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos chimed in on his company's "The Lord of the Rings" prequel airing Sept. 2. It's likely to rake in major viewership numbers and, in turn, new subscribers. But Bezos told Time "our hearts are in it" and that he hopes "we do Tolkien's work justice." Amazon's...
AdWeek
Netflix Drops Bonus Episode of The Sandman and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s bonus episode of The Sandman, Ivy + Bean and Paramount+’s Seal Team Season 6. Netflix released a 2-part bonus episode of The Sandman featuring the animated episode A Dream of a Thousand Cats and the live-action episode Calliope. A Dream of a Thousand Cats includes voice talent from Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Nonso Anonzie, Diane Morgan and Tom Wu.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Why Jonah Hill ‘Immediately Hated’ ‘Superbad’ Co-Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse At First
The actor known for his comedic roles was not loving McLovin when they first met.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
tvinsider.com
Capt. Kirk & Spock’s First Meeting Will Be ‘Big Moment’ in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has dropped some hints about the upcoming second season, promising that the first meeting between Captain Kirk and Spock will be a “big moment.”. Speaking to TVLine during the Hollywood Critics Association’s TV Awards this past weekend, Myers revealed that...
Another Iconic Disney Parks Ride Is Getting A Movie
Following Pirates of the Caribbean and a brand new Haunted Mansion, another Disney ride is getting the big screen treatment.
ComicBook
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Which Three DC Projects Are Moving Forward at HBO Max
Since the news of Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after its recent shakeup, fans have been unsure about which projects will be going ahead. While the future of DC Comics still appears to be up in the air at the studio, the newly formed company has confirmed three projects that will stay its course to appear on HBO Max. According to Deadline, DC series said to be “moving along” post-merger include the second season of Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Penguin spinoff featuring Colin Farrell and the new Greg Berlanti-led series Green Lantern Corps.
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Hobbit’ Movie, Games and Other Rights Holder Sold to Swedish Gaming Company Embracer
Swedish gaming company Embracer Group has agreed to acquire Middle-earth Enterprises from The Saul Zaentz Company. The division owns an intellectual property catalog and worldwide rights to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks and stage productions relating to the literary works of The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien. It also owns matching rights to other Middle-earth-related literary works authorized by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins, “which have yet to be explored,” the companies said in unveiling the deal Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Patricia Rozema to Chair Platform Competition JuryWarner Bros. Discovery to Divest in Right-Leaning...
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Drops New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen
While Netflix has yet to renew Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” for Season 2, it’s just given fans of the new hit TV series the next best thing by dropping a surprise “bonus” episode featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Dropping Friday at 12 a.m. PT, exactly two weeks after the first 10 episodes launched, the new installment of “The Sandman” Season 1 is a live-action/animated hybrid episode adapting two fan-favorite stories from Gaiman’s “Sandman” graphic novels from DC Comics: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is the animated...
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
AdWeek
HBO Max and Roku Fire Up House of the Dragon Experience
With only a few days until the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Roku and HBO Max teamed up to give new and seasoned fans of the franchise an immersive experience on their Roku devices. With examinations at the Houses, introductory Game of Thrones highlights...
