AdWeek
Showtime Renews The Chi for Season 6
Showtime has renewed The Chi for a sixth season. The Chi is a coming-of-age tale that follows a group of South Side Chicago individuals who, albeit connected by chance, are united by a desire for connection and redemption. The fifth season of the series, which is currently airing on Showtime,...
AdWeek
HBO Max Removes Around 200 Episodes of Sesame Street
R is for removal and that’s bad enough for me. In HBO Max’s continuing trend of purging content to cut costs, the streamer has removed around 200 episodes of the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, according to Variety. As of Friday, only 29 episodes from Seasons 1,...
AdWeek
Netflix Drops Bonus Episode of The Sandman and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s bonus episode of The Sandman, Ivy + Bean and Paramount+’s Seal Team Season 6. Netflix released a 2-part bonus episode of The Sandman featuring the animated episode A Dream of a Thousand Cats and the live-action episode Calliope. A Dream of a Thousand Cats includes voice talent from Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Nonso Anonzie, Diane Morgan and Tom Wu.
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery Sells Its Stake in Britain’s GB News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. As it continues to look for $3 billion in savings, Warner Bros. Discovery is selling its stake in the U.K. news channel, GB News.
How To Steal Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton-Inspired Home Style
Shonda Rhimes' choices in décor for her NYC apartment form a unique and eclectic mix of elements that speak to modernity and function. Get the details!
Netflix is "rapidly expanding new gaming offerings"
"Bring your passion for games and joy of enabling others as we build our games experience" Netflix says it is "rapidly expanding new gaming offerings" for its cloud gaming service. As spotted by NME (opens in new tab), the company's gaming ambitions were listed in a recruitment advertisement looking to...
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier
Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
AdWeek
Rick Astley Recreates His Iconic Music Video for AAA
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Rick Astley is reprising the classic 1987 music video that has provided fodder for more than a decade’s...
AdWeek
Streaming Overtakes Cable Viewing for First Time, According to Nielsen
After four consecutive months of hitting viewership highs, streaming reigned supreme in July 2022 as it surpassed cable usage last month for the first time ever, according to Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, The Gauge. A record 34.8% of all television viewing was done via streaming, compared...
AdWeek
Tubi Greenlights TMZ NO BS
Tubi announced its new unscripted docuseries TMZ NO BS, which premieres on Aug. 24. TMZ NO BS will feature never-before-seen stories providing a closer look at some of the biggest names in pop culture across entertainment, sports, politics and more. The program will be hosted by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and guest TMZ contributors.
