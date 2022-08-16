Read full article on original website
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Washington Examiner
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Kristin Chenoweth's Fabulously Filthy Answer Stuns 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"I'm a good Christian girl," the "Wicked" star said. "Forgive me."
Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos’ ‘feud’ rumors reignite after he mocks GMA anchor over her unrecognizable video
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has reignited rumors of a feud with Robin Roberts after he mocked a video clip of his morning show colleague. The two lead anchors reportedly come to blows in August last year over claims of sex assault by a Good Morning America producer. And on Wednesday, fans of...
Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?
MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
Sacheen Littlefeather: Actor says John Wayne tried to remove her from Oscars stage after political speech
Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the abuse she endured over her 1973 Oscars speech.The actor and activist graced the stage on Marlon Brando’s behalf after he was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather.In a powerful speech, she rejected the award as part of Brando’s protest of Hollywood’s depictions of Native American people. The gesture also intended to highlight the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were ongoing.At the time,...
Ellen DeGeneres Reached Out To Ex Anne Heche’s Family Privately After Actress’s Death, Claims Gossip Magazine
American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres allegedly became a tad bit emotional after learning that her ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche passed away one week after she got into an accident.
