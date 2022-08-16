ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Naigle
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nation#Linus Movies#Entertain#Original Film#Film Production#Fox News Media#The Shell Collector
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
The US Sun

Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?

MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sacheen Littlefeather: Actor says John Wayne tried to remove her from Oscars stage after political speech

Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the abuse she endured over her 1973 Oscars speech.The actor and activist graced the stage on Marlon Brando’s behalf after he was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather.In a powerful speech, she rejected the award as part of Brando’s protest of Hollywood’s depictions of Native American people. The gesture also intended to highlight the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were ongoing.At the time,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy