Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted in Savannah with Their Kids Ahead of Their Wedding
Ahead of their lavish, three-day wedding celebration in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. enjoying sunny Savannah with their kids. During the outing yesterday, the newlyweds coordinated in breezy beige looks. The actor wore a button-down and matching cap with classic blue jeans and black sneakers. The Marry Me star, meanwhile, opted for a spaghetti-strap scrunch crop top and airy wide-leg pants. She finished the ensemble with navy platforms and white sunglasses with gold hardware.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Will Smith's First Social Media Post Since Apology For The Slap Is Really Funny In A Self-Deprecating Way
Will Smith has found himself in a fairly “interesting” position over these past several months. After Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in March, the actor opted to lay low and reportedly work on himself. Smith broke his silence on the slap in July, however, and formally apologized to Rock. Aside from that apology video, the star had been relatively quiet on social media, until he recently took to one of his socials to drop a new post. And it’s actually pretty funny in a self-deprecating sort of way.
Harper's Bazaar
Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend, Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new romance in their life. The "Cool for the Summer" singer is currently linked to Jordan Lutes, a Canadian musician who collaborated with Lovato for their upcoming eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. Ahead, we break down everything we know about Lutes. They were spotted holding hands.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
Diddy Feels “R&B Is Dead,” But Mary J. Blige And More Say Otherwise
On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Diddy took to Twitter to tweet a question. “Who killed R&B?” he asked. Half of Black Twitter responded with the standard answer: “It’s not dead,” or something to that degree while the others simply blamed him. Like clockwork, the “R&B is dead” debate began, prompting Diddy to call a house meeting on Instagram Live later that day. Gathering the likes of Tank, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, and Timbaland, he asked each of them to speak on the state of R&B and what they feel is missing. While the latter couldn’t conjure up more than two acts “keeping...
Harper's Bazaar
Everything to Know About Tim Burton's Spooky Netflix Series, Wednesday
The Addams family is back just in time for spooky season. Starting this fall, Netflix will unveil Tim Burton's new series, Wednesday, an adaption of The Addams Family focusing on the clan's eldest child, Wednesday Addams, portrayed by Jenna Ortega. The Addams Family has seen a number of iterations over...
Harper's Bazaar
Did Dua Lipa Just Transform Pants into a Minidress?
Dua Lipa is giving the little black dress a whole new meaning. This week, the "Don't Stop Now" singer shared a new off-duty look via Instagram, in which her LBD seemed to take some design inspiration from pants. A unique Coperni piece, the black minidress featured a bustier top in the form of pant pockets, while the neckline included a snap button and belt buckle loops, and was finished with a glossy sheen.
Harper's Bazaar
Ulla Johnson's Dinner Party Secrets: Gowns and Reggae
Radiant in a satin golden yellow gown pulled straight from her fall 2022 runway, beside a garden pond blanketed with water lilies, was Ulla Johnson. Over the weekend, the designer toasted the end of a lovely summer with an intimate dinner party with fashion industry friends at the endlessly romantic LongHouse Reserve—East Hampton's best-kept secret.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Quality Time on a Farm with Son Sly
Emily Ratajkowski is taking a breather from her fast-paced life and spending quality time outdoors with her loved ones. Yesterday, the newly single mom of one shared photos to her Instagram Story featuring the model enjoying a sunny day on a farm with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The photos...
Harper's Bazaar
Madonna Throws an Opulent "Surrealistic" Dance Party in Italy with Her Kids
Madonna's Italian birthday celebration turned into a full-on Alice in Wonderland–inspired bash, filled with eccentric designer looks, cascades of jewels, and lots of dancing. The pop queen, 64, shared a video of the extravagant evening, in which she starts off by saying, "Come to my surrealistic party, where nothing...
