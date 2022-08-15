Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Science Daily
Historical rates of enslavement predict modern rates of American gun ownership, study shows
The higher percentage of enslaved people that a U.S. county counted among its residents in 1860, the more guns its residents have in the present, according to a new analysis by researchers exploring why Americans' feelings about guns differ so much from people around the globe. More than 45% of...
Closing the Exercise Gap: How We Start to Address Disparities in Physical Activity
It's widely known that nutritious food is too hard to come by for many in this country, particularly in low-income communities. There's even a name for impoverished communities with limited access to affordable, healthy fare: food deserts. In food deserts, fast-food joints and corner stores provide cheap, convenient fare and...
Science Daily
New SPARK study identifies a novel group of inherited genes of moderate effect and shows their links to other behavioral conditions
In a series of articles published in the journal Nature Genetics, researchers used data from the SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research) research cohort, which was created to advance our understanding of the complex genetics of autism and includes genetic data from nearly 43,000 people with autism. The findings show differences in genetic influences among people all along the autism spectrum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Science Daily
Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions
National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Science Daily
How nurses learn to assess pain levels in infants
Adults self-report their pain on a one to 10 numerical score, while children can point to an equivalent face scale -- from a green smiling face to a red crying face -- to indicate their pain. Newborns, however, cannot say a number or point to a face, leaving it up to their caregivers to identify and evaluate any pain they may be in. Until the turn of this century, a significant number of clinicians did not recognize that neonates could even experience pain, resulting in infrequent, nonstandard training for medical workers. Now, researchers are reporting that a flexible e-learning program improves neonate pain management knowledge and skills for nurses.
Science Daily
New study estimates over 5.5 million U.S. adults use hallucinogens
Hallucinogen use has increased since 2015, overall and particularly among adults 26 and older, while use decreased in adolescents aged 12-17 years according to a new study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Estimates of over 5.5 million people in the U.S. used hallucinogens in the past year in 2019, which represents an increase from 1.7 percent of the population ages 12 years and over in 2002 to 2.2 percent in 2019.
Science Daily
Simple method destroys dangerous 'forever chemicals,' making water safe
If you're despairing at recent reports that Earth's water sources have been thoroughly infested with hazardous human-made chemicals called PFAS that can last for thousands of years, making even rainwater unsafe to drink, there's a spot of good news. Chemists at UCLA and Northwestern University have developed a simple way...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
A warming planet could mess with our sleep -- and make us more vulnerable to infectious disease
It's a scene that will be familiar for many after yet another scorching summer: You're lying awake during a warm night, bedsheets kicked aside, an overmatched ceiling fan providing little respite as you struggle to get a good night's sleep. But a warming planet doesn't just mean more people may...
Science Daily
Forecasting the future to help protect monarch butterflies
The outlook for monarch butterflies isn't great right now. In fact, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, just added North America's monarchs to its list of endangered species. With news like this, it can be easy to overlook the reasons to be hopeful that we can...
Science Daily
Researchers discover 'weak spot' across major COVID-19 variants
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered a key vulnerability across all major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants. The weakness can be targeted by neutralizing antibodies, potentially paving the way for treatments that would be universally effective across variants.
Science Daily
Robotic kidney cancer surgery shows desirable outcomes in study
Kidney cancer is not always confined to the kidney. In advanced cases, this cancer invades the body's biggest vein, the inferior vena cava (IVC), which carries blood out of the kidneys back to the heart. Via the IVC, cancer may infiltrate the liver and heart. The Mays Cancer Center at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) is one of the high-volume centers in the U.S. with surgical expertise in treating this serious problem. The Mays Cancer Center is San Antonio's National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.
Comments / 0