ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham ‘agree £13m deal to sign Thilo Kehrer with PSG defender travelling to London for medical’

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

WEST HAM are set to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, according to reports.

David Moyes has been seeking defensive reinforcements since new boy Nayef Aguerd sustained a serious ankle injury during a pre-season friendly against Rangers last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02B5yw_0hJXU97c00
Kehrer is set to join West Ham Credit: Alamy

The centre-back, who joined the Hammers in a £30million transfer from Rennes, had to undergo surgery for the issue and will now be sidelined until the end of October.

As a result, Moyes was forced to set up with a centre-back partnership of Kurt Zouma and full-back Ben Johnson for West Ham's opening Premier League games against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers struggled on both occasions and failed to pick up any points, so club chiefs have pulled the trigger on a £13m bid for Kehrer.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, PSG have accepted the offer.

The 25-year-old German defender will travel to London to complete a medical in the next few days before the Hammers officially unveil him as a new signing.

Kehrer joined PSG from Schalke in 2018 for a £31m fee.

In 128 appearances he's scored four goals and assisted four.

He has also won three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Kehrer is set to become West Ham's sixth signing of the summer and the club's second signing from PSG following the arrival of Alphonse Areola.

The Hammers have also introduced Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca and most recently Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
David Moyes
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Flynn Downes
Person
Gianluca Scamacca
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
Thilo Kehrer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Rangers#Hammers#Rennes#Nottingham Forest#German#Parisians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
683K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy