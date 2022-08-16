Read full article on original website
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.
There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
Finalists Selected for Prescott City Council Vacancy Interviews – City of Prescott
Following an Executive Session on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Prescott City Council selected four (4) finalists for interviews to be conducted during a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23rd at 9:30 a.m. in Council Chambers. A public comment period on the following finalists is now open through 5 pm on Monday, August 22nd:
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Roughrider Women’s Basketball Adds Two For 2022-23
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Already a roster of 14 for the 2022-23 season, the Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce the addition of two more student-athletes to its squad that will be continuing their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Keyla Cervantes. High School: Cervantes...
Community Clean up for Seligman
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
Mayor Goode’s video update for August 15, 2022.
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many. These applicants truly represent the residents of the City of Prescott, coming from all walks of life. There are people who have lived in Prescott for decades, as well as people who have moved here within the last ten years. Members of the business community, former employees of the City of Prescott, attorneys and folks that are retired all applied. Our big challenge on the Council will be to narrow it down, ultimately to just one person! I am looking forward to starting this process.
Items Needed for Infants and Toddlers in Local Foster Care – Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and the Hampton Inn have teamed up to meet the unmet needs of local infants and toddlers in foster care by hosting an Infant and Tot Drive through the end of August 2022. “We were recently contacted by a woman who was fostering her 18-month-old...
PV Police address false Facebook post, police chief statement
PV Police address false Facebook post, police chief statement. The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee has been charged with second degree murder. Prescott Valley has one official Police Facebook page, and the PV Police Chief has not made any public statement regarding the assault case.
Results From Focused Traffic Enforcement in School Zones
During the week of August 7th, 2022, the Traffic Safety Section of the Prescott Police Department conducted extra traffic enforcement in various school zones throughout the city. Officers concentrated their efforts in school zones looking for dangerous and reckless violations to include speeding violations. Officers stopped a total of 55 vehicles which resulted in 56 traffic violations. 47 violations were for speeding.
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
Police: Man dies after being assaulted by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Police say a Dewey man who was punched by a Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee last month has died from his injuries. The 67-year-old man died nearly three weeks after the July incident, according to Prescott Valley police. Surveillance footage shows 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick allegedly hit the customer in the...
