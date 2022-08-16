ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.

There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
PHOENIX, AZ
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Roughrider Women's Basketball Adds Two For 2022-23

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Already a roster of 14 for the 2022-23 season, the Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce the addition of two more student-athletes to its squad that will be continuing their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Keyla Cervantes. High School: Cervantes...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Community Clean up for Seligman

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Mayor Goode's video update for August 15, 2022.

Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many. These applicants truly represent the residents of the City of Prescott, coming from all walks of life. There are people who have lived in Prescott for decades, as well as people who have moved here within the last ten years. Members of the business community, former employees of the City of Prescott, attorneys and folks that are retired all applied. Our big challenge on the Council will be to narrow it down, ultimately to just one person! I am looking forward to starting this process.
PRESCOTT, AZ
PV Police address false Facebook post, police chief statement

PV Police address false Facebook post, police chief statement. The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee has been charged with second degree murder. Prescott Valley has one official Police Facebook page, and the PV Police Chief has not made any public statement regarding the assault case.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Results From Focused Traffic Enforcement in School Zones

During the week of August 7th, 2022, the Traffic Safety Section of the Prescott Police Department conducted extra traffic enforcement in various school zones throughout the city. Officers concentrated their efforts in school zones looking for dangerous and reckless violations to include speeding violations. Officers stopped a total of 55 vehicles which resulted in 56 traffic violations. 47 violations were for speeding.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

