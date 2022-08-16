Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missoula Art Museum To Reopen
After an HVAC failure forced the Missoula Art Museum to close on August 2nd, the museum will reopen on Saturday, August 20th. Repairs and replacements were made to the HVAC system in the museum, allowing it to breathe cool, comfortable central AC onto visitors and exhibits. And it's a good thing too, Western Montana is now in the dead heat of summer, with temperatures reaching into triple digits every day this week.
Get To The Last Big Brewfest In Missoula. Details Here
This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
Against Me! Singer Will Rock Missoula This September. Details Here
Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! will be performing live in Missoula. This is definitely a show you cannot miss. Laura is such an incredible singer and songwriter. You might also know that she is huge inspiration in the trans rock community. When it comes to punk, rock, and metal, all are welcome and accepted. We're family. Don't forget that.
TOTFEST 2022 – Missoula’s ‘Spudtacular’ Rock and Food Festival
Years ago, our pal Leif from Walking Corpse Syndrome, had a craving for a proper tater tot casserole. He reached out to social media for suggestions on how to make the best tater tot casserole. Soon after he wrote the message, passed out. But, when he woke the next day, he had people battling over who had the best recipe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
Living in Missoula? What Your Shoe Choices Say by Looking at Them
You can say a lot of things about Missoula, one of those is it’s a good-sized city. Lot’s of room to roam about. In order to do that properly, you need good footwear, and you can tell a lot about someone living in Missoula by the shoes they wear.
Black Bear Spotted at UM: What We Think He Was Doing
In case you haven't heard, according to an FWP expert the "hip strip bear" is back in Missoula, and he was even spotted at the University of Montana. I've decided to name him "Barry." Aren't I creative? Anyway, here's what we suspect Barry was up to on his lil campus visit.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center
On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
FWP Bear Expert Says the ‘Hip Strip Bear’ is Back in Missoula
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear expert Jamie Jonkel told us on Monday that he was not surprised that a large black bear was spotted on the University of Montana campus early in the morning; in fact, he even identified the bruin as ‘the Hip Strip Bear’. “It...
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
Missoula Mayor John Engen Passes Away After Battling Pancreatic Cancer
On Monday, August 15, the City of Missoula announced that five-term mayor John Engen passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Engen, 57, was born and raised in Missoula, went to Whittier Grade School, and graduated from Hellgate High School. He attended the University of Montana, where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
City Opens Applications to be Missoula’s Mayor Until Election
Following the death of Missoula Mayor John Engen, the city has put into effect the mechanism wherein a new mayor will be chosen. We spoke with City of Missoula Clerk Marti Rehbein who said the application process is now open for any Missoula citizen who wants to apply for the position.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0