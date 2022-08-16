Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
TODAY.com
Tomatoes — and tomato-based products — are under threat due to drought
Ketchup, salsa, pizza sauce, marinara and more: Consumers may be seeing the price of these favorite staples change for the worse due to the availability of their main ingredient. This month, tomato farmers are finding their yields in danger as California faces its worst drought in over a millennium. In...
TODAY.com
2 planes collide mid-air in California, resulting in multiple fatalities
Officials say two small planes were on their final approaches when they collided mid-air above an airport near Santa Cruz, California. The FAA says there were multiple fatalities reported, but no one on the ground was hurt.Aug. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Laughing gas for childbirth is on the rise in the US: ‘It takes the edge off’
When Laura was expecting her second child, she was excited to learn that her hospital was offering nitrous oxide for labor. She had used it during her first delivery, and she said it helped her cope with her fears about giving birth. “For me, I really have more anxiety about...
