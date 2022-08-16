ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 25

Carol Misseri
3d ago

I can't even afford to go there for night its si expensive. Manhattan has already been destroyed with the homeless, the criminals in the past 2 years. everyone has moved out and noone in their right mind would want to visit. I am born and bred here and what I see every day is sickening. sanctuary city we are so don't cry now Adam's..blame the culprit....Biden!!!

Reply(1)
8
I Care - Do You?
3d ago

Better use of this space would be yo convert it to very affordable housing for low paid Manhattan workers who cannot afford to live there. Would help with that housing crisis while not burdening the area with folks who as a group often bring safety issues. Times Square needs to be a safe spot to attract tourists, not a haven for homeless and migrants who can't sustain themselves at all. This is a big city, with plenty of space to take care of their housing needs - it just doesn't need to be Times Square. Poorly thought out plan by the City

Reply(1)
4
Nezuko Chann :D
3d ago

no vaccines free phomes free food free housing on tax payers money thanks democrats!!!! open borders

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable childcare cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbfo.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has met with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible for potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke Friday on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Commits $8M for Upgrades to Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commitment of $8 million for improvements to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The funding, which is being administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will enable the refurbishment of the building façade, replacement of windows and roof, and will allow for safety enhancements and energy-saving improvements. DASNY will also provide design services and construction management for the project. This announcement comes during Harlem Week, an annual celebration of Harlem’s wide ranging culture and history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program

Mayor Eric Adams is taking a chainsaw to a couple dozen outdoor dining sheds as the city weighs permanent plans for the temporary structures. Adams announced a crackdown on abandoned dining sheds at a news conference on Thursday, Crain’s reported. The mayor said sheds are dangerous or a haven for rats, and he wanted to root out those who use the sheds for illegal behavior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
One Green Planet

Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals

Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Hotels#Times Square Hotel#The New York Post#Pa Images#Getty Images#Republican#New Yorkers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Dershowitz joins ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign

Alan Dershowitz, one of the most high-profile lawyers in the United States and a Brooklyn native, has now lent his name to a “Save Maimonides” campaign that has constantly criticized Maimonides Medical Center’s operations and leadership. Dershowitz, a Brooklyn College graduate, has represented a wide range of...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct

NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Adams Administration Preparing to Enroll 1,000 Migrant Children in City Schools Who Were Bused From Texas

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that the city has launched a program to help families seeking asylum enroll their children in public school. The city estimates that at least 1,000 children of asylum-seeking families will enter the public school system next month, with most of the students located within six school districts– districts 2, 3, 10, 14, 24 and 30. Districts 24 and 30 are in western Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
i95 ROCK

NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars

"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy