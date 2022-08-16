ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microchip helps Florida couple reunite with stolen dog after nearly 3 years

TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
WEEK 1: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

DUBLIN, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Here are your high school football scores for August 19. Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for August 19. Friday night’s game against Wilkinson County...
