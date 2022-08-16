ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

10NEWS

Man arrested for killing man near Hillsborough County convenience store

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man near a Hillsborough County convenience store, deputies said. Willie Hunter, 43, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the sheriff's office said.
