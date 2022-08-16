Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detectives Looking For Suspect In Attempted Murder Case
TAMPA, Fla . – Detectives are looking for a second suspect in an attempted murder case. On Monday evening, August 15, 2022, two suspects conspired and attempted to kill a known associate they believed would report their illegal activities to police. The two suspects forced
10NEWS
Man arrested for killing man near Hillsborough County convenience store
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man near a Hillsborough County convenience store, deputies said. Willie Hunter, 43, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the sheriff's office said.
fox13news.com
State Attorney: Pinellas deputies justified in shooting, killing armed carjacking suspect
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Four Pinellas County deputies who fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect back in June were justified in the deadly shooting, a state attorney determined. State Attorney Bruce Bartlett announced Thursday the conclusion of the investigation, saying the deputies "shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the...
fox13news.com
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.
pasconewsonline.com
Two people shot in New Port Richey following overnight dispute
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in New Port Richey. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000-block area of Madison St. in New Port Richey. Preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between individuals known to each other escalated into a shooting, in which the two adults shot each other. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
15-year-old arrested for threatening to kill fellow student, deputies say
A 15-year-old student in Pasco County was arrested Thursday for threatening to kill another student, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
Clearwater woman, 75, charged in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition, police say
A 75-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Clearwater, police said.
fox13news.com
Lennard High student arrested after man accidentally shoots himself with gun from teen's car on campus
RUSKIN, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to a Hillsborough County high school Thursday after one of his friends accidentally shot himself with it., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. According to HCSO, a 17-year-old student at Lennard High School brought a...
Student arrested following lockdown at Lennard High School, sheriff says
Panic and confusion spread through the halls of Lennard High School Thursday morning after a man reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on school property, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Bay Area law enforcement report four accidental shootings involving children within two months
Over the past two months, four accidental shootings involving teens or kids have taken place in the Bay Area. It’s a concerning pattern for both law enforcement and parents,as the latest incident caused a Ruskin high school to be placed on lockdown. Hillsborough County deputies placed Lennard High on...
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest husband for murder of Dover woman; 3rd charged in connection to double murder plot
DOVER, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection to a double murder case that began in Dover back in July. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Cornelio Negrete Jr. in the death of his wife, 23-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles, on July 18. Investigators said Negrete Jr....
Situation involving barricaded person in Brooksville home has been resolved
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) issued a local alert for Brooksville on Friday morning after a verbal disturbance report escalated into a barricaded person.
Burned body found in St. Pete alley; investigation underway
St. Petersburg Police are investigating a suspicious death early Thursday morning after a burned body was found in an alley.
Lennard High School In Ruskin Put On Lockdown After Accidental Shooting In Parking Lot
RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an active investigation at Lennard High School, located at 2342 E Shell Point Road in Ruskin. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to an adult male who arrived
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
Person killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tampa
A person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, Tampa police said.
