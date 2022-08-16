Read full article on original website
Lt. Gov. Toland visits Liberal, sees progress made in SW Kansas
There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Governor Kelly opens sportsbooks for wagering beginning Sept. 1
Those interested in sports betting will have the opportunity to take part in that very soon. Thursday,, Gov. Laura Kelly announced sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting Sept. 1, and will officially open Sept. 8. “Sports wagering, like...
Kansas Highway Patrol to join Labor Day campaign
The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies through Labor Day, Sept. 5, to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways. KHP will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to...
