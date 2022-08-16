There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”

LIBERAL, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO