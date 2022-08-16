ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag

As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors

Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Columnist uses Guardians' success to blast Pirates

The Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates are two smaller-market MLB teams going in different directions this summer. As of Thursday afternoon, the 63-55 Guardians sat atop the American League Central standings and held a one-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins and a two-game advantage over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates, meanwhile, began the day at 45-72, in the basement of the National League Central standings, and in headlines for comments that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley made during a broadcast earlier this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers star Cam Heyward not a fan of 'dumb' joint practices

“Joint practices are dumb,” he wrote. The reason for Heyward’s comment is unclear. The Steelers haven’t held joint practices for three straight years. Maybe the Steelers lineman saw what went on between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots Wednesday during a joint practice. Joint practices, which...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA

