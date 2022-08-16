Read full article on original website
Hoffmans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Randy and Rhonda Hoffman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 19. The couple was united in marriage Aug. 19, 1972, at Sublette Christian Church. The couple has lived in Emporia and Liberal. Randy worked as a machinist and is retired from Disco Machine in Liberal. Rhonda is currently employed with Dr. Bradley Rachow D.D.S. in Liberal.
Lt. Gov. Toland visits Liberal, sees progress made in SW Kansas
There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”
EPIC discusses broadband for Seward County
With a deadline looming for this week to apply for a grant, officials with EPIC Touch Company came before the Seward County Commission Monday night seeking a letter of support and some financial assistance. ETC President Becky Scott and Sales Associate Becki Richardson first came to the podium during the...
Despite passage of time, teaching basics stay the same
On Monday I left the SCCC President’s office and stepped back into the classroom for the first time since 2015. Seven years is a long time to stay away from something you genuinely enjoy. When Deedee Flax, chair of the ag, business, and personal services division told me that we needed an instructor for the “Introduction to Business” class, I saw an opportunity to return. I said “yes” in my head before she even finished asking whether I’d be interested.
Caution: Debris to be flying at Five State Fair
The 5-State Fair will soon be upon the area, and people should expect to see quite a bit of fun with the entertainment. Among the entertainment at this year’s fair will be the Flying Debris Show featuring Richard Holmgren. Holmgren will have performances Friday and Saturday evenings. As Holmgren...
Keating prepping for 5th annual Tractor Show
Employees at Keating Tractor see farm equipment on a daily basis, and for the past few years, the local business has invited everyone to come see not only that equipment, but some from past generations as well. Saturday, Aug. 27, Keating is hosting its fifth annual Antique Tractor Show. Keating’s...
NANCY FREEMAN
HUGOTON – Nancy Ruth (Bennett) Freeman, 78, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born Feb. 26, 1944 to Roy and Dorothy (Beeth) Bennett. She married Charles “Chuck” Freeman March 2, 1963. He preceded her in death in September 2021. She attended Hugoton High School in Hugoton,...
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ROLLAND PATRICK
Rolland Jay “Pat” Patrick, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. He was born Dec. 14, 1924, to Oscar Loyd and Fleda (Wooster) Patrick. He married Nina Faye Hammer Oct. 7, 1944. She preceded him in death. He joined the United States...
kscbnews.net
Liberal Police Assist in Pursuit Out of Morton County
On August 17, 2022 at 5:33pm officers of the Liberal Police Department were made aware of a police pursuit that was initiated in Elkhart KS and was heading toward Liberal. Morton County Communications said the vehicle was being pursued because the driver was suicidal. Liberal Police Officers and Seward County Deputies deployed stop sticks north of Kansas Avenue on US83. The driver observed officers and drove through the ditch between US83 and Old Chicago. The vehicle drove through the parking lot and back onto Kansas Avenue. The driver observed stop sticks being deployed at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue and drove through the front ditch at McDonalds. The vehicle was pursued to the Best Western Plus, where the subject stopped and was taken into custody.
KVOE
Gas prices are higher here than they are in central, south-central Kansas, but they could be worse
Gas prices across the KVOE listening area are well above those in central and south-central Kansas. Kansas AAA Vice President of Governmental Relations Shawn Steward says there are a few potential answers to that question. Steward also says there can be a rather wide variance in prices from state line...
kscbnews.net
Former Sublette Man Dies in Auto Accident in Texas
On August 14, 2022, 23-year-old Dylan Berg, formerly of Sublette, died in a late-night single-vehicle accident on G Avenue in Seminole TX. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest G Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests Berg was driving on the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle left the road and hit a nearby tree, splitting the vehicle in two.
USD 480 announces COVID-19 guidelines for school year
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations regarding COVID-19 that outlined changes for operational guidance for K-12 schools. With the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind, our district has worked diligently since the Spring of 2019 to maintain practices that aligned with professional health recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the CDC for COVID-19.
