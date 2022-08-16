Read full article on original website
Two Vehicle Accident in Seward County Injures Three
A two vehicle accident occurred Thursday night at approximately 9:35 pm. A 2013 Dodge being driven by Leslie Marquez-Camarena, 20, of Liberal, was stopped at the stop sign at US 83 and Pine Street facing East. A 2020 Kenworth Semi being driven by Allen Coyle, 40, of Hedley Texas was traveling South on US 83. The Dodge failed to yield and pulled out in front of the Kenworth, causing the collision.
Former Sublette Man Dies in Auto Accident in Texas
On August 14, 2022, 23-year-old Dylan Berg, formerly of Sublette, died in a late-night single-vehicle accident on G Avenue in Seminole TX. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest G Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests Berg was driving on the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle left the road and hit a nearby tree, splitting the vehicle in two.
Liberal Police Assist in Pursuit Out of Morton County
On August 17, 2022 at 5:33pm officers of the Liberal Police Department were made aware of a police pursuit that was initiated in Elkhart KS and was heading toward Liberal. Morton County Communications said the vehicle was being pursued because the driver was suicidal. Liberal Police Officers and Seward County Deputies deployed stop sticks north of Kansas Avenue on US83. The driver observed officers and drove through the ditch between US83 and Old Chicago. The vehicle drove through the parking lot and back onto Kansas Avenue. The driver observed stop sticks being deployed at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue and drove through the front ditch at McDonalds. The vehicle was pursued to the Best Western Plus, where the subject stopped and was taken into custody.
Report: Texas County roadways blocked due to ‘injury accident’
TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Northwest Region of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported that roadways in Texas County on US-54 and CR-19 are blocked off in both directions due to an “injury accident” on Thursday. DPS detailed that troopers are en route and will have updates when they are further on the […]
Liberal First
ROLLAND PATRICK
Rolland Jay “Pat” Patrick, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. He was born Dec. 14, 1924, to Oscar Loyd and Fleda (Wooster) Patrick. He married Nina Faye Hammer Oct. 7, 1944. She preceded him in death. He joined the United States...
Liberal First
NANCY FREEMAN
HUGOTON – Nancy Ruth (Bennett) Freeman, 78, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born Feb. 26, 1944 to Roy and Dorothy (Beeth) Bennett. She married Charles “Chuck” Freeman March 2, 1963. He preceded her in death in September 2021. She attended Hugoton High School in Hugoton,...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead in Ute Lake Drowning
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
Liberal First
Lt. Gov. Toland visits Liberal, sees progress made in SW Kansas
There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Liberal First
Keating prepping for 5th annual Tractor Show
Employees at Keating Tractor see farm equipment on a daily basis, and for the past few years, the local business has invited everyone to come see not only that equipment, but some from past generations as well. Saturday, Aug. 27, Keating is hosting its fifth annual Antique Tractor Show. Keating’s...
Liberal First
Glow Run coming to MacArthur Elementary School Aug. 26
The school year is about to begin, and MacArthur Elementary School wants to help celebrate that. The MacArthur Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will be hosting a Glow Run event Friday, Aug. 26, and participants can do either the Fun Run or the 5K. Registration will take place that night from 7:30 to 8, and there will also be games from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., and the races will start at 8:30 p.m.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Liberal First
EPIC discusses broadband for Seward County
With a deadline looming for this week to apply for a grant, officials with EPIC Touch Company came before the Seward County Commission Monday night seeking a letter of support and some financial assistance. ETC President Becky Scott and Sales Associate Becki Richardson first came to the podium during the...
Liberal First
Liberal’s Angels for Animals needs help
Great Plains Angels for Animals, located in Liberal, has placed thousands of animals in safe environments. We work with the Liberal Animal Shelter and local citizens to find lost or unwanted animals a home. Angels for Animals provides a necessary role in Liberal. However, inflation has impaired our ability to...
Liberal First
Caution: Debris to be flying at Five State Fair
The 5-State Fair will soon be upon the area, and people should expect to see quite a bit of fun with the entertainment. Among the entertainment at this year’s fair will be the Flying Debris Show featuring Richard Holmgren. Holmgren will have performances Friday and Saturday evenings. As Holmgren...
Liberal First
Mariscos Sinaloa makes move, cuts ribbon on new location
The owners of Mariscos Sinaloa are proud to announce the opening of their new location at 1115 N. Kansas Avenue, the former home of JAC’S Kitchen. The ribbon-cutting on the new location took place Aug. 4. “Mariscos Sinaloa is primarily a seafood restaurant, about 90 percent of our menu...
Liberal First
USD 480 announces COVID-19 guidelines for school year
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations regarding COVID-19 that outlined changes for operational guidance for K-12 schools. With the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind, our district has worked diligently since the Spring of 2019 to maintain practices that aligned with professional health recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the CDC for COVID-19.
Liberal First
Hoffmans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Randy and Rhonda Hoffman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 19. The couple was united in marriage Aug. 19, 1972, at Sublette Christian Church. The couple has lived in Emporia and Liberal. Randy worked as a machinist and is retired from Disco Machine in Liberal. Rhonda is currently employed with Dr. Bradley Rachow D.D.S. in Liberal.
Liberal First
Baker welcomes vocalists Smith and Coleman for recital
Baker Arts Center will host an “Evening of Decadence” at 6 p.m. Sunday, with vocalists Tim Smith and Amira Coleman in recital, collaborating with pianist Donna Apsley. The theme refers to a rich assortment of music, much like a gourmet box of chocolates, the musicians said. “We’ll be...
Liberal First
Despite passage of time, teaching basics stay the same
On Monday I left the SCCC President’s office and stepped back into the classroom for the first time since 2015. Seven years is a long time to stay away from something you genuinely enjoy. When Deedee Flax, chair of the ag, business, and personal services division told me that we needed an instructor for the “Introduction to Business” class, I saw an opportunity to return. I said “yes” in my head before she even finished asking whether I’d be interested.
