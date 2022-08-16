On August 11, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations regarding COVID-19 that outlined changes for operational guidance for K-12 schools. With the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind, our district has worked diligently since the Spring of 2019 to maintain practices that aligned with professional health recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the CDC for COVID-19. It is recognized that COVID-19 is a virus that now needs to be handled in an endemic fashion more similar to influenza and other diseases with the focus on individual responsibility. The severity of disease prevalence in a county is recommended to be a guiding factor in decision making. Most often, the incidence of COVID-19 in Seward County is listed as HIGH. This information can be accessed through KDHE website (kdhe.ks.gov), COVID-19 Dashboard. Any practices are subject to change based on this severity and identified outbreaks. Please be aware of the following key points for this school year:

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO