Marta Flores

Ulysses, KS

Liberal First

NANCY FREEMAN

HUGOTON – Nancy Ruth (Bennett) Freeman, 78, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born Feb. 26, 1944 to Roy and Dorothy (Beeth) Bennett. She married Charles “Chuck” Freeman March 2, 1963. He preceded her in death in September 2021. She attended Hugoton High School in Hugoton,...
HUGOTON, KS
Liberal First

ROLLAND PATRICK

Rolland Jay “Pat” Patrick, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. He was born Dec. 14, 1924, to Oscar Loyd and Fleda (Wooster) Patrick. He married Nina Faye Hammer Oct. 7, 1944. She preceded him in death. He joined the United States...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Hoffmans celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Randy and Rhonda Hoffman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 19. The couple was united in marriage Aug. 19, 1972, at Sublette Christian Church. The couple has lived in Emporia and Liberal. Randy worked as a machinist and is retired from Disco Machine in Liberal. Rhonda is currently employed with Dr. Bradley Rachow D.D.S. in Liberal.
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Lt. Gov. Toland visits Liberal, sees progress made in SW Kansas

There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Baker welcomes vocalists Smith and Coleman for recital

Baker Arts Center will host an “Evening of Decadence” at 6 p.m. Sunday, with vocalists Tim Smith and Amira Coleman in recital, collaborating with pianist Donna Apsley. The theme refers to a rich assortment of music, much like a gourmet box of chocolates, the musicians said. “We’ll be...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Keating prepping for 5th annual Tractor Show

Employees at Keating Tractor see farm equipment on a daily basis, and for the past few years, the local business has invited everyone to come see not only that equipment, but some from past generations as well. Saturday, Aug. 27, Keating is hosting its fifth annual Antique Tractor Show. Keating’s...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Liberal’s Angels for Animals needs help

Great Plains Angels for Animals, located in Liberal, has placed thousands of animals in safe environments. We work with the Liberal Animal Shelter and local citizens to find lost or unwanted animals a home. Angels for Animals provides a necessary role in Liberal. However, inflation has impaired our ability to...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Caution: Debris to be flying at Five State Fair

The 5-State Fair will soon be upon the area, and people should expect to see quite a bit of fun with the entertainment. Among the entertainment at this year’s fair will be the Flying Debris Show featuring Richard Holmgren. Holmgren will have performances Friday and Saturday evenings. As Holmgren...
LIBERAL, KS
Liberal First

Despite passage of time, teaching basics stay the same

On Monday I left the SCCC President’s office and stepped back into the classroom for the first time since 2015. Seven years is a long time to stay away from something you genuinely enjoy. When Deedee Flax, chair of the ag, business, and personal services division told me that we needed an instructor for the “Introduction to Business” class, I saw an opportunity to return. I said “yes” in my head before she even finished asking whether I’d be interested.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Liberal First

USD 480 announces COVID-19 guidelines for school year

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations regarding COVID-19 that outlined changes for operational guidance for K-12 schools. With the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind, our district has worked diligently since the Spring of 2019 to maintain practices that aligned with professional health recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the CDC for COVID-19.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS

