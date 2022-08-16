Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Lt. Gov. Toland visits Liberal, sees progress made in SW Kansas
There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Liberal First
Governor Kelly shares resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by PACT Act
The PACT Act was recently signed into law, and soon, there will be resources available in Kansas related to that. Tuesday, Gov. Laura Kelly shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law Aug. 1.
