ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Liberal First

Lt. Gov. Toland visits Liberal, sees progress made in SW Kansas

There have been changes going on throughout Southwest Kansas, and Wednesday, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland visited Liberal to see some of those changes. “Overall, I thought it was an excellent trip out there, I was really happy with how everything went,” Toland said. “I'd been out in Liberal back in 2019 as part of a special bus tour around the community, and it's clear to me there's been quite a bit of growth and things are definitely moving in the right direction.”
LIBERAL, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy