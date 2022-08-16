ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Bristol County, MA
Healey to make stops in Bristol County

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
Court documents show lengthy criminal background of 3 Block Island fight arrest

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three of the men who appeared in court Wednesday for their alleged roles of violence that happened on Block Island earlier this month have lengthy criminal backgrounds. Jacob Dorbor, of Pawtucket, was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, after being involved in the altercation at...
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
McKee to sign series of bills aimed at supporting Rhode Island seniors

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
Acushnet building commissioner, maintenance workers leave

The Acushnet Selectboard had its plate full on 8/8/22 discussing the upcoming election, vacancies on various boards, and the resignation of the building commissioner and both maintenance workers. The board the resignations of Building Commissioner Jim Marot, and maintenance carpenters Tyler Camboia and Miguel Savison. “I’m deeply saddened by Tyler...
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...

