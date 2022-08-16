Read full article on original website
Democrat Candidates for Bristol County Sheriff Make Their Case to Face Hodgson
The three Democratic candidates competing for the opportunity to unseat conservative firebrand and Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson appeared together on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight on Wednesday for their first and only debate before the September 6 primary. The candidates – Attleboro Mayor and former State Rep. Paul Heroux, former Somerset...
frmedia.org
Arguing on Behalf of Workers and the Disadvantaged Guides Liss-Riordan’s Run for AG
FRCMedia is publishing a series of stories on the candidates running in the September 6th state primary. Today’s entry features Shannon Liss-Riordan, Democratic candidate for attorney general. She is facing Andrea Campbell and Quentin Palfrey in the state primary. You can view our complete interview with Shannon Liss-Riordan on...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for raping, abusing, and beating young family member
A 61-year-old Taunton man raped and indecently assaulted a young family member was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Antonio Nascimento-Depina was convicted by a jury in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of Aggravated Rape of a...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
ABC6.com
Healey to make stops in Bristol County
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
ABC6.com
Taunton man convicted of raping child family member gets 10 to 12 years in prison
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a Taunton man convicted of raping a child family member has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison. Antonio Nascimento-Depina, 61, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child...
ABC6.com
Court documents show lengthy criminal background of 3 Block Island fight arrest
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Three of the men who appeared in court Wednesday for their alleged roles of violence that happened on Block Island earlier this month have lengthy criminal backgrounds. Jacob Dorbor, of Pawtucket, was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, after being involved in the altercation at...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for giving undercover officer money to launder
A man from Winthrop was sentenced to prison for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds.
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
ABC6.com
McKee to sign series of bills aimed at supporting Rhode Island seniors
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a series of bills Wednesday aimed at supporting Rhode Island’s elderly population. One bill expands protections under the Elder Financial Exploitation law to people 60 and older. Another bill makes it easier for seniors to apply for food stamps.
New Bedford Councilor: Homeless Encampments Are ‘Everywhere’
On a recent drive through Downtown New Bedford on a hot and steamy July evening, I was stunned to see the number of "homeless" people congregating in doorways and on stairs in the general vicinity of the bus terminal and the post office. I can't say with certainty that all...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet building commissioner, maintenance workers leave
The Acushnet Selectboard had its plate full on 8/8/22 discussing the upcoming election, vacancies on various boards, and the resignation of the building commissioner and both maintenance workers. The board the resignations of Building Commissioner Jim Marot, and maintenance carpenters Tyler Camboia and Miguel Savison. “I’m deeply saddened by Tyler...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Woman to serve up to 15 years in prison for deadly Attleboro stabbing
Prosecutors said the stabbing stemmed from a fight over stolen money and drugs at an apartment on Leroy Street.
nrinow.news
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
GoLocalProv
RIDOT Refuses to Turn Over 59 Emails Tied to 6/10 Contamination Investigation
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is refusing to release documents from federal agencies relating to the contaminated soil dumped in the Olneyville section of Providence — one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. On June 2, GoLocal filed an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request seeking “any...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn after black bear spotted in Bristol County, offer tips to prevent negative encounters
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted off of the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional High School this week. These bears are now becoming a common sight in the area.
Dorchester man held without bail, charged with numerous gun, drug offenses, Suffolk DA says
Keon Leary, 43 of Dorchester is being held without bail after he was charged with allegedly trafficking numerous drugs and carrying a loaded firearm without a license near in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard section of Boston, known as Mass and Cass, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
