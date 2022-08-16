CALIFORNIA, Mo. – A vehicle fire in Moniteau County led to the discovery that it was stolen. Early Wednesday morning deputies and the California Rural Fire Department were dispatched to the fire on Clarksburg Road. The vehicle was located parked on the railroad tracks. Deputies ran the vehicle information and found that the owner of the truck lived just outside of Tipton, however, the owner reportedly did not know that his vehicle was missing.

