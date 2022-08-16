ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMZU

Rosebud infant accidentally shot by sibling expected to recover

ROSEBUD, Mo. – A 10-month-old boy shot by a three-year-old sibling in Gasconade County is expected to recover from the injury. Investigators have determined the shooting Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane in Rosebud was accidental. Reportedly, the toddler took the handgun from a purse located on a counter inside the residence. The infant was transported to an area hospital before transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for additional treatment.
ROSEBUD, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Stolen vehicle discovered after Moniteau County deputies respond to fire

CALIFORNIA, Mo. – A vehicle fire in Moniteau County led to the discovery that it was stolen. Early Wednesday morning deputies and the California Rural Fire Department were dispatched to the fire on Clarksburg Road. The vehicle was located parked on the railroad tracks. Deputies ran the vehicle information and found that the owner of the truck lived just outside of Tipton, however, the owner reportedly did not know that his vehicle was missing.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators are working to find out the cause of an overnight house fire in central Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters said crews were able to put out the fire found inside the home in about 10 The post Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Expressway still on track

After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
WASHINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop

One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
FULTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
rejournals.com

HREC Investment Advisors sells 56-room Holiday Inn in Missouri

HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 56-room Holiday Inn Express Boonvillein Boonville, Missouri. The property was acquired by Neal2 LLC. HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented the seller, IntelliStay Boonville, LLC, on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Herb Warmbrodt, Principal and Broker of Record...
BOONVILLE, MO

