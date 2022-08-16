Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings
A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
NewsTimes
Torrington couple marries at farmers market
TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
Eyewitness News
Keep your eyes peeled for a missing goat in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The Wolcott Dog Pound asked people to be on the lookout for a wandering goat. It posted to social media on Thursday morning that the goat was last seen in the area of 66 Hemple Dr. It asked that if the animal is seen that the...
Register Citizen
‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years
NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
NewsTimes
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Bristol Press
Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is coming to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – The founders of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to town hall Oct. 6, and Terryville Public Library has opened registration for their program. The program will discuss past cases and their history with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The program will be held from 6 to...
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Register Citizen
Richard Dabate gets 65 years in CT ‘Fitbit murder,’ but ‘nothing will bring Connie back,’ family says
VERNON — Calling it a brutal, calculating and incomprehensible act, a judge Thursday sentenced Richard Dabate to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2015 and claiming she died during a home invasion. Judge Corinne Klatt sentenced the 46-year-old Ellington resident in state Superior Court in...
NBC Connecticut
Newly-Opened Restaurant Inside Brewery in West Hartford to Close
A restaurant in WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company is closing its doors months after opening because of difficult times in the industry. Phatty Wagon Kitchen, which opened in mid-May, offered food options to customers at the popular brewery in West Hartford. The restaurant served up a variety of food options from burgers to tacos, and more.
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Mother of student who was called racial slur in Enfield speaks out
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after an Enfield student was allegedly called a racial slur while fundraising in town, according to officials. Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek sent a letter to parents saying that the Enfield High School football team was fundraising around town for the upcoming season this past weekend. According […]
fox61.com
Manchester Road Race director to retire after 4 decades in position
MANCHESTER, Conn. — After 43 years, the longtime race director of the Manchester Road Race (MRR) is retiring after this year's run. Jim Balcome, 78, has led the race since 1979 and famously announces that "This is Thanksgiving in Manchester" when the starter's gun is fired each year. “Serving...
Superintendents from across CT gather for back-to-school meeting
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – School superintendents from all over Connecticut gathered at Berlin High School this morning for the Education Commissioner’s annual Back-to-School meeting. The theme for this year is “The Sky Is Not the Limit,” and who better to talk about that than former astronaut Bernard A. Harris, Jr., who has spent more than […]
Eyewitness News
Miniature horse born without use of rear legs takes off running in new wheelchair
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A miniature horse born with little-to-no movement in his rear end can now trot thanks to a new wheelchair. Turbo was born with two luxating patella’s, a congenital defect, according to Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven. The only way Turbo was...
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial
BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
New Britain Herald
Newington Kiwanis Flea Market celebrating 30 years
NEWINGTON – This fall will be the 30th birthday of the Newington Kiwanis Flea Market. Open each Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September and October, the market’s opening day will be Aug. 28. “This is the 70th year of the Newington Kiwanis Club’s existence,” President...
