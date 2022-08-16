Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
PREP SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
The Raiders showed improvement from their first three outings, but could not get the ball moving in a 28-0 loss to Tullahoma Tuesday, a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Stream. Jett Trussler finished 6-of-11 through the air for 22 yards....
fox17.com
Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
thunder1320.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Raiders kick off Friday. Here is everything you need to know.
Coffee County football kicks off the 100th year of Red Raider football Friday night, Aug. 19 when Franklin County comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Carden-Jarrell Field. TICKET INFORMATION. There are multiple ways to secure your tickets. —Paper tickets are available at the CHS main office...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
thunder1320.com
Norman Franklin Partin
Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88. Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Partin; one son, Larry Partin; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Partin will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Macon officiating.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener
For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
thunder1320.com
Louise Berry Morgan
Louise Berry Morgan, age 96, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Hillsboro, TN. Louise was born September 17, 1925 to her late parents Thomas G and Lucille Willis Berry. At birth, she was premature and had to be carried on a pillow. Being premature certainly did not keep her down. Louise was an intelligent, strong, funny and determined woman until her final days on this Earth.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
fox17.com
First female veterinarian in Coffee County receives Governor's Excellence in Service Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Tennessee veterinary trailblazer, Dr. Jill Johnson, with an Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans. Dr. Johnson D.V.M. is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)...
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
WSMV
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on TikTok with a video about what books your student is allowed to read at school. The video centers around a new law that is creating controversy in the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act was passed by the General Assembly...
wgnsradio.com
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
