Warren County, TN

PREP SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022

The Raiders showed improvement from their first three outings, but could not get the ball moving in a 28-0 loss to Tullahoma Tuesday, a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Stream. Jett Trussler finished 6-of-11 through the air for 22 yards....
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’

NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tullahoma, TN
Warren County, TN
Mcminnville, TN
Warren County, TN
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Norman Franklin Partin

Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88. Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Partin; one son, Larry Partin; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Partin will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Macon officiating.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener

For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Louise Berry Morgan

Louise Berry Morgan, age 96, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Hillsboro, TN. Louise was born September 17, 1925 to her late parents Thomas G and Lucille Willis Berry. At birth, she was premature and had to be carried on a pillow. Being premature certainly did not keep her down. Louise was an intelligent, strong, funny and determined woman until her final days on this Earth.
HILLSBORO, TN
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Sports
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

