Wilbarger County, TX

102.3 The Bull

Luke Wade Calls In To Talk About Playing at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Next Saturday, the biggest event in Wichita Falls will be back. This year we have a very big performer taking the stage in Finishing Line Village. For several decades now, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has brought thousands of people to Wichita Falls for the biggest bike ride in the country. Maybe you're not the biking type, I still highly encourage you to head downtown that Saturday for the big ride. Seeing thousands of people on Scott Street that day is always an incredible sight.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

What's Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Ruling & Reigning Combat Series, Art Battle Wichita Falls, Winnie the Pooh Kids, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 18. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 10:00am-3:00pm. Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price:...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls Man Got to Perform with Three Days Grace Over the Weekend

I would like to think I had a good weekend, but I think Wichita Falls' own Greg Casillas had the best weekend. Could you imagine joining a band on stage to perform one of their biggest hits? Greg Casillas was able to do that this past Friday when he attended the Three Days Grace show in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. For those of you who do not know, Greg is the front man for local Wichita Falls band Strange Lucy and also Better Strangers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

Celebrating Summer's Last Blast

In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
VERNON, TX
102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls Farmer's Market Association chooses new location

Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
#Mascots#High School Football#My High#Highschool#Wilbarger Baylor
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
