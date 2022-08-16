ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

How to enjoy great restaurant wines at affordable prices without leaving home

Few documents offer a better, more acute insight into the lives and means of the very rich than a top-end wine list. The hefty tome that is perhaps the world’s most extraordinary example of this, from Vienna’s five-star hotel Palais Coburg, sprawls across some 100 tightly spaced pages, with many prices running to the high three figures, and many more advertised with one of two pithy German euphemisms for “you almost certainly cannot afford this”: preis vor ort and raritat.
