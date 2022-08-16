Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
How to enjoy great restaurant wines at affordable prices without leaving home
Few documents offer a better, more acute insight into the lives and means of the very rich than a top-end wine list. The hefty tome that is perhaps the world’s most extraordinary example of this, from Vienna’s five-star hotel Palais Coburg, sprawls across some 100 tightly spaced pages, with many prices running to the high three figures, and many more advertised with one of two pithy German euphemisms for “you almost certainly cannot afford this”: preis vor ort and raritat.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0