Wyoming State

NBC News

Alaska House Special Election Results

The special election to fill Alaska’s lone House seat for the remainder of the current congressional term is the first to use the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Voters could rank the three candidates in order of preference and the ballots are counted in rounds. If a candidate gets 50% +1 of the first choice votes in round one, they win. If no one does, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed to voters’ next choice on those ballots.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

New poll of N.H. GOP primary voters shows big lead in Senate, close race in 1st District

A new poll of New Hampshire registered Republican voters shows a tight race for the state's marquee House primary, but a big lead in the pivotal Senate primary. In the Senate race, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc wins 32% support in the new Saint Anselm College poll, with state Sen. Chuck Morse at 16%. No other candidate scored above 4% — former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and cryptocurrency investor Bruce Fenton tie at that mark, with entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani at 2%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

GOP group in Alabama apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image

A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of the GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal’s legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen.
NBC News

Man indicted homicide charges after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted on charges of homicide by vessel after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news outlets report.

