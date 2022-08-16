Read full article on original website
NBC News
As Cheney seeks party-switching support, Democratic registration drops in Wyoming
Steve Kornacki unpacks the voter registration numbers in Wyoming, where Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has sought support from Democrats, even as Republicans outpace them in total registered voters. Aug. 16, 2022.
NBC News
Begich says he will accept results, but criticizes Alaska's ranked choice ‘confusion’
WASILLA, Alaska — Republican Nick Begich isn’t a fan of the state’s new ranked choice voting system, but he said he will still accept the results of Tuesday’s special election in Alaska. “I will absolutely accept these election results. I have confidence in our election process...
NBC News
Alaska House Special Election Results
The special election to fill Alaska’s lone House seat for the remainder of the current congressional term is the first to use the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Voters could rank the three candidates in order of preference and the ballots are counted in rounds. If a candidate gets 50% +1 of the first choice votes in round one, they win. If no one does, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed to voters’ next choice on those ballots.
NBC News
New poll of N.H. GOP primary voters shows big lead in Senate, close race in 1st District
A new poll of New Hampshire registered Republican voters shows a tight race for the state's marquee House primary, but a big lead in the pivotal Senate primary. In the Senate race, retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc wins 32% support in the new Saint Anselm College poll, with state Sen. Chuck Morse at 16%. No other candidate scored above 4% — former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and cryptocurrency investor Bruce Fenton tie at that mark, with entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani at 2%.
GOP group in Alabama apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image
A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of the GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal’s legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen.
Summer of grim discoveries continues as more human remains are found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, officials said Tuesday, another grim discovery as the country’s largest reservoir drops to historic lows. It's the third time since May that skeletal remains have been discovered. National Park Service rangers responded to a report around 8 p.m. Monday and...
Former California congressman TJ Cox charged with money laundering and fraud
A former congressman from California was charged with multiple fraud schemes, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Terrence John "TJ" Cox, 59, is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud, according to the Justice Department.
Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom charged with killing her children, says conspiracy count is too confusing for a jury to understand
BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her...
Texas executes man for slaying of real estate agent in a Dallas-area model home
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at...
Nebraska child's death blamed on 'brain-eating amoeba'
The CDC is conducting tests to confirm the child was infected with the deadly amoeba while swimming in the Elkhorn River. WOWT's Marlo Lundak reports.Aug. 18, 2022.
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
Video shows police dog bite unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds
A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed by a Texas woman who was bitten by a police dog for more than a minute. The judge said the use of force “can’t be said to be unreasonable” because Slight “assaulted” an officer who was trying to handcuff her.Aug. 17, 2022.
Man indicted homicide charges after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man has been indicted on charges of homicide by vessel after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news outlets report.
