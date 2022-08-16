Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

Truck fire shuts down part of NJ Turnpike in Hamilton Township 00:25

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township.

All that's left is the shell of the trucks.

The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.

Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.