Wyoming State

Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations

Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
