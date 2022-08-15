Read full article on original website
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Trump-backed Republican hopes to help the GOP regain control of the Senate.
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the raid conducted on former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was only about recovering presidential records. "I cannot imagine that they are literally looking for something on the Presidential Records Act. There's no way in the world that it's...
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
