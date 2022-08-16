Read full article on original website
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
starvedrock.media
Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50
With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park
Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
E-biker who robbed bank in Shorewood captured at Joliet McDonald’s
The FBI and Shorewood police continue to investigate.
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Many sources told us the actual shooting happened at the ER entrance, Rockford PD Still Have Not Released Any Information….
We have several reports saying the actual shooting happened at the Swedish American Hospital ER entrance. And that there was 1 male shooting victim. Rockford PD only said they are investigating an “in progress”. In the past, local police have labeled several violent crimes suc as murder, shooting, robbery,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
starvedrock.media
Two Hundred Skydivers To Go For World Record In Ottawa
A skydiving world record attempt in Ottawa will involve 200 jumpers and 10 aircraft. Skydivers will descend on Skydive Chicago next week to attempt a “200-way Head-Down Vertical World” skydiving record. All jumpers exit their planes and fly together to create one big formation. Flying at 19,000 feet, the skydivers will have 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They'll be falling at speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
