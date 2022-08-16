ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendotan Wins Big Sweet Corn Festival 50-50

With another summer festival in the books, another big 50-50 pot has been won. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival wrapped up Sunday with the announcement of the 50-50 winner. Mendota's own Jennifer Escatel won $21,120 with the pot split. More than two years ago WLPO News did a story featuring Escatel as she spent 56 days in New York City responding to a need for nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear.
MENDOTA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone

“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
NAPERVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks

This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
BATAVIA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park

Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL
WIFR

Three people injured in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
ROCKFORD, IL
oakpark.com

Rats and more rats

Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
OAK PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Hundred Skydivers To Go For World Record In Ottawa

A skydiving world record attempt in Ottawa will involve 200 jumpers and 10 aircraft. Skydivers will descend on Skydive Chicago next week to attempt a “200-way Head-Down Vertical World” skydiving record. All jumpers exit their planes and fly together to create one big formation. Flying at 19,000 feet, the skydivers will have 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They'll be falling at speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
OTTAWA, IL
