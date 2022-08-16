Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization
A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Superintendent Hilda Maldonado Gets Executive Coach to Boost Leadership Skills
Embattled Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado has hired an executive coach to help her develop leadership skills. "All information provided during the coaching engagement remains private and confidential," according to a proposal from coach Gail Ginder. "As Hilda’s coach, I do not report back to anyone at Santa Barbara Unified School District."
Noozhawk
Lompoc Council Considers Limits, Temporary Moratorium for Commercial Cannabis Licenses
After welcoming cannabis without limits and attracting dozens of businesses, the Lompoc City Council has taken a tentative step toward what one industry representative suggested should be “a strategic pause” for new permits. On Tuesday night, council members discussed the cannabis industry and a possible temporary moratorium, with...
Noozhawk
Mishap Involving Trolley Being Transported Causes Shutdown on Haley Street in Santa Barbara
A portion of Haley Street in Santa Barbara was shut down for several hours on Thursday after a mishap involving a trolley that was being transported by a big-rig. The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Haley Street between Garden and Laguna streets, according to Capt. Chris Auringer of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Council OKs New Deadlines for Pale Blue Dot Ventures
The team behind the development of a proposed space center on city-owned land in Lompoc has again received more time to meet key milestones. On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved the fifth extension for Pale Blue Dot Ventures, but for a shorter delay than in the past.
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Crash Sends Bicyclist to Cottage Hospital with Critical Injuries
A critically injured woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday after crashing her bicycle in the Santa Ynez Valley. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to a crash at approximately 9 a.m. to the intersection of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill roads.
Noozhawk
508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
Noozhawk
Future of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo in Question
Pacific Capital Retail has given up on Paseo Nuevo and the former Macy's Building. The company handed back leases to its lenders in lieu of foreclosure, according to Santa Barbara County Public records. The company had fallen significantly behind on loan payments, and rather than face foreclosure, gave the leases...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Hustle & Grind/Shave Ice Company Closes in Santa Barbara
The hustling and grinding has come to a screeching halt. "With a heavy heart we are announcing that the sun has set for ParadICE & Hustle & Grind, and we are permanently closed as of Monday 7/18,' the company said in a statement on Instagram. "We cannot thank our supporters and staff enough for riding with us through the past four years.
Noozhawk
4600 Camino Del Mirasol, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Follow the sun to this tranquil oasis in the Santa Barbara foothills. Soak your cares away in the refreshing pool with ocean views, gather around the fire pit, meditate by the oak forest and revive in your luxurious spa bath retreat. Casa del Mirasol is hidden at the end of a quiet Rancho San Antonio cul-de-sac down a long private drive. This gem of a home is tucked away on an acre of usable land in the Mountain View Elementary area. Entertain family and friends with ease in your gracious home complete with a gourmet chef's dream kitchen plus an outdoor BBQ kitchen complete with dazzling mountain views adjacent to Tucker's Grove. So many extras to enjoy - an inspirational shed in the yard, a 3-car tandem garage with room beyond for your toys, plus your very own citrus orchard. Unwind!
Noozhawk
Hilton Santa Barbara Wants to Add 80 Rooms to Waterfront Hotel; Commission Questions Design
One of Santa Barbara's most iconic hotels is slated to get bigger. Fess Parker's hotel along the waterfront, at 633 W. Cabrillo Blvd., is a worldwide destination, a place for tourists, weddings, parties and events. Now, the company that runs the hotel, Hilton Santa Barbara, wants to add 80 rooms.
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: A Guide to Homeowners/Wildfire Insurance
Ever since the Thomas Fire and debris flow back in 2017-18 the topic of homeowners insurance in the Santa Barbara/Montecito area has been a very big issue for people wanting to get adequate insurance for their home. “Is my home in a high fire danger area,” and/or “Can I even...
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Commuter Traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
A multi-vehicle collision snarled commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The four-vehicle crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Two people sustained minor...
Noozhawk
CIF Volleyball Champions Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego to Clash
The high school girls volleyball season starts like a straight-down spike as two CIF-SS champions face off in their first match. Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego, who last year won their respective CIF division championships on their home courts on the same day last season, will square off at Bishop’s Brick House Gym on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Local Prep Football Teams Ready to Bring Their Game to Stadium
It’s time to flip the switch and turn on the Friday Night Lights. After months of training and preparation, the local high school football teams are ready to kick off their seasons. Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego have the luxury of playing their openers at home. The Dons...
Noozhawk
Third-Set Comeback Sparks Santa Barbara Over Bishop Diego in Battle of CIF Champions
After splitting the first two sets, defending CIF-SS girls volleyball division champions Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara High went toe-to-toe in the critical third set of their non-league showdown on Thursday night. Santa Barbara rallied from a 24-21 deficit to take the set, 27-25, and the Dons carried the momentum...
Noozhawk
Sagarika Manian Leads Dos Pueblos Golf in Opener; Santa Ynez Volleyball, Tennis Victorious
Returning Channel League individual golf champion Sagarika Manian started the 2022 season by earning medalist honors to lead the Dos Pueblos girls to a 233-283 non-league win over Righetti on Thursday at Glen Annie Golf Course. Manian shot a 40 over nine holes to edge out teammate Victoria Chen by...
Noozhawk
2 Hikers Suffering Heat Illness Rescued in Mountains Above Montecito
Two hikers experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion were rescued Wednesday on the Romero Canyon Trail in the mountains above Montecito. Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. after the pair of hikers reported being in distress, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District. “The hikers began to feel symptoms...
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Deputies Make Arrest After Stand-Off with Barricaded Man in Isla Vista
Deputies on Thursday afternoon responded to an Isla Vista apartment building where a suspect who reportedly threatened someone with a knife was refusing to surrender, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The public was asked to avoid the area on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero during...
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s Soccer Picked to Repeat as Big West Champion
For the second straight year, the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team sits atop the Big West Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Gauchos claimed six out of 10 first-place votes to tie UC Irvine with 71 points. Additionally, the Gauchos had three players voted to the Big West Preseason Coaches' Team.
