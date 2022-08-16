ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first meeting between Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray has been set

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray recently got into it after a pro-am game, and the two will not have to wait long for their first meeting in the NBA.

Banchero and Murray, who are both from Seattle, traded words earlier this month after playing in the annual Zeke-End Pro-Am. Murray took exception with how Banchero has apparently acted since becoming the No. 1 pick and went at him often on the court.

The supposed beef between Banchero and Murray made headlines with the NBA at a standstill at the height of the offseason. The incident spread quickly across social media and even saw Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George weigh in on the matter.

With the NBA set to release the 2022-23 regular season game schedule on Wednesday, some key matchups have started to leak ahead of the official unveiling. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Magic and Hawks will face each other for the first time on Oct. 21.

The Magic and Hawks, as division opponents, face each other four times a year and will reportedly tip off that slate early this season. The beef will certainly add intrigue to a series that has had the Hawks win six of the last seven meetings.

Banchero, as the top pick, will have plenty of entertaining battles over the course of his rookie season with Murray and the Hawks now among them on the schedule.

BOSTON, MA
