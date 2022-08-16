ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

whbc.com

High School Football Returns Thursday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe the best part of having “Back to School’ in the Fall is that High School Football goes along with it. And the season starts Thursday night with a couple of area games. We’ll have the annual “Battle of 13th...
CANTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Highland golfers improve in second matches

The Highland boys and girls golf teams hit the links last week, with the girls finishing second at Centerburg and the boys finishing in fourth at Galion. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Fighting Scots’ boys golf team competed in the Galion Invite at Valley View Golf Coiurse. Scoring 354 points, the team finished fourth among the nine teams competing. Highland was paced by Emerson Grassbaugh, who carded a 77. Dillon Gilland shot a personal best of 87. Rounding out the scoring for Highland were Ranger Steck and Cody Yurkovich with 90 and 99, respectively..
CENTERBURG, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look by Mark Miller

Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights. Hello again Stark County football fans! The 2022 season is almost here and I am very excited to once again join Dan Belford, Denny Kincaid and Kenny Roda on the WHBC radio crew for another season of great high school football.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Wayne County, OH
Wooster, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smithville football team will have a game with Triway on August 17, 2022, 09:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Wooster .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
WOOSTER, OH
Person
Kyle Moore
Farm and Dairy

Deer hunts help control population

COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Drive Sober kickoff this Friday

MOUNT VERNON – The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization will be in effect across the U.S. from Aug. 17 to Sep. 5, 2022. Impaired driving is one of the deadliest and most often committed crimes, although it is preventable. “Impaired driving can be avoided by...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
BUCYRUS, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'

One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is set for this weekend. The popular event will be held on Saturday, August 20 and will begin at 9 a.m. The event, which is held on Wheeling Avenue draws in thousands of car enthusiasts each year featuring everything from hot rods to Harley Davidsons. The event is organized by Cambridge Main Street.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Clara Mae (Coblentz) Miller

UTICA – Clara Mae (Coblentz) Miller, 87, of Utica died Aug. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Uniontown, Ohio, on Feb. 25, 1935, to the late Moses A. and Lydiann (Erb) Coblentz. She was married Nov. 17, 1955, to Emanuel E....
UTICA, OH

