The Highland boys and girls golf teams hit the links last week, with the girls finishing second at Centerburg and the boys finishing in fourth at Galion. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Fighting Scots’ boys golf team competed in the Galion Invite at Valley View Golf Coiurse. Scoring 354 points, the team finished fourth among the nine teams competing. Highland was paced by Emerson Grassbaugh, who carded a 77. Dillon Gilland shot a personal best of 87. Rounding out the scoring for Highland were Ranger Steck and Cody Yurkovich with 90 and 99, respectively..

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO