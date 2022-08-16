Read full article on original website
High School Football Returns Thursday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe the best part of having “Back to School’ in the Fall is that High School Football goes along with it. And the season starts Thursday night with a couple of area games. We’ll have the annual “Battle of 13th...
Highland golfers improve in second matches
The Highland boys and girls golf teams hit the links last week, with the girls finishing second at Centerburg and the boys finishing in fourth at Galion. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Fighting Scots’ boys golf team competed in the Galion Invite at Valley View Golf Coiurse. Scoring 354 points, the team finished fourth among the nine teams competing. Highland was paced by Emerson Grassbaugh, who carded a 77. Dillon Gilland shot a personal best of 87. Rounding out the scoring for Highland were Ranger Steck and Cody Yurkovich with 90 and 99, respectively..
A Closer Look by Mark Miller
Low angle view of college style football on a yard line of a football field under stadium lights. Hello again Stark County football fans! The 2022 season is almost here and I am very excited to once again join Dan Belford, Denny Kincaid and Kenny Roda on the WHBC radio crew for another season of great high school football.
Northeast Ohio high school football: A look at some of the region's best players as the 2022 season gets set to begin
CLEVELAND — Get ready to turn on those Friday Night Lights!. Yes, high school football returns to Northeast Ohio this week, with schools across the region setting their sights on the playoffs and (hopefully) the state championships in Canton. This part of the country has long been known for...
Guardians score 6 runs in 8th, rally past Tigers 8-4
The Guardians rallied past the Tigers 8-4 on Wednesday night.
Wooster, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wooster, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smithville football team will have a game with Triway on August 17, 2022, 09:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Wooster .
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Deer hunts help control population
COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
Drive Sober kickoff this Friday
MOUNT VERNON – The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization will be in effect across the U.S. from Aug. 17 to Sep. 5, 2022. Impaired driving is one of the deadliest and most often committed crimes, although it is preventable. “Impaired driving can be avoided by...
List: Ohio businesses approved for sports betting
Some local bars celebrated Wednesday night as the first round of sports gaming host licenses were announced by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
Carnation City Mall in Alliance to be demolished, Meijer moving in
What once was bustling a mall in Stark County could meet a wrecking ball within months— even weeks— to make way for a new Meijer store and other retail.
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'
One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is set for this weekend. The popular event will be held on Saturday, August 20 and will begin at 9 a.m. The event, which is held on Wheeling Avenue draws in thousands of car enthusiasts each year featuring everything from hot rods to Harley Davidsons. The event is organized by Cambridge Main Street.
Clara Mae (Coblentz) Miller
UTICA – Clara Mae (Coblentz) Miller, 87, of Utica died Aug. 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Uniontown, Ohio, on Feb. 25, 1935, to the late Moses A. and Lydiann (Erb) Coblentz. She was married Nov. 17, 1955, to Emanuel E....
